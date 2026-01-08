Deion Sanders Adds FCS All-American Wide Receiver Via Transfer Portal

One of the best young wide receivers in the FCS this past season is set to make Boulder his next home.

Coming off an FCS Freshman All-American season, Ernest Campbell became the third Sacramento State transfer to land with the Colorado Buffaloes this month, joining running backs Jaquail Smith and Damian Henderson II. All three follow former Sac State coach Brennan Marion, who was hired as Colorado's offensive coordinator last month.

Refugio s Ernest Campbell catches a touchdown pass on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Refugio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell, who announced his commitment to Colorado on Wednesday, led the Hornets with 37 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. In the process, he became the first player in Sacramento State history to record six receptions of at least 50 yards.

Campbell's most impressive performance came against an eventual FCS playoff semifinal team, as he hauled in nine catches for 209 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Montana. The 5-foot-9, 145-pounder also had a 103-yard, two-touchdown performance against Portland State.

Before transferring to Sacramento State, Campbell spent his first college season at Texas A&M, redshirting in 2024.

Speed is by far Campbell's most intriguing trait. As a freshman on Texas A&M's track team, he once ran a 10.02-second 100-meter dash and was named an honorable mention All-American after finishing 22nd in the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Where Ernest Campbell Fits In Colorado's Wide Receiver Room

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

It'll be interesting to see how Campbell's wheels compares to fellow speedsters Quentin Gibson and Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio transfer), but he'll almost certainly find a prominent role Colorado's new-look offense. Marion had little trouble getting Campbell the ball in open space this past season, and that only figures to continue with quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis now in the equation.

Similar to Perry and perhaps San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero, expect Campbell to be utilized inside and out as a dynamic offensive playmaker.

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Colorado's transfer portal class now features 20 commits following the Wednesday additions of cornerback Cree Thomas, offensive lineman Taj White, quarterback Isaac Wilson and Campbell.

Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)

Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)

EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)

EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)

EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)

Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)

Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison)

Cornerback Cree Thomas (Notre Dame)

Offensive Lineman Taj White (Rutgers)

Wide Receiver Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State)

Quarterback Isaac Wilson (Utah)

Coach Deion Sanders' transfer portal class ranks No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.