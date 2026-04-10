Deion Sanders' Daughter Takes Next Step In Basketball Career

Before 2022, coach Deion Sanders never expected to spend so much time in Boulder, Colorado. Now, he'll be making some trips to Pueblo.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach's youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, committed to the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderWolves on Thursday. It's the fourth different team she's played for in her college basketball career, a journey that made a stop with the Buffs in 2023-24.

Shelomi Sanders Finds New Basketball Home

Feb 9, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Tameiya Sadler (2) and forward Charlotte Whittaker (45) and guard Shelomi Sanders (22) and center Aaronette Vonleh (21) celebrate defeating the Oregon Ducks in the second half at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders, a 5-6 senior guard, started her college basketball career with the Jackson State Tigers, where she appeared in two games in 2022-23. She followed her father, "Coach Prime," to the Buffaloes for the 2023-24 season under coach JR Payne, though she continued to see limited action.

Despite averaging just 1.8 minutes over five games, Sanders got a taste of success on a team that made the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. Following the year that started slowly due to a hand injury, she transferred to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Back in the HBCU scene, Sanders found more consistent action. She played in 26 games in 2024-25, averaging 1.2 points over 3.9 minutes. This past season, she made 15 appearances and averaged a career-high 5.9 minutes per contest.

While her roles have been limited, CSU Pueblo could be a solid spot to emerge in Sanders' final year of eligibility. The ThunderWolves are a Division II team that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), finding stability under coach Tommie Johnson. They have three winning seasons this decade and will primarily play teams in Colorado, keeping Shelomi in Boulder's proximity.

Deion Sanders Supports Shelomi's Transfer

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When reflecting on his comfort level in Colorado and the relationship he has with his children, Sanders commented a bit early on Shelomi's move. He didn't mention CSU Pueblo by name, but revealed he'd joined her on her official visit that ended in a commitment on Thursday.

"My babygirl's going to be close to me," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "I'm happy she's going to spend her last year of basketball in the state of Colorado, somewhere. I'm elated about that ... She made a tremendous decision, I'm proud of her."

Sanders has always had a special place in his heart for Shelomi, his youngest child and one of his two daughters. Coach Prime had the opportunity to coach Shedeur and Shilo Sanders throughout high school, at Jackson State and with Colorado for two seasons, but he has always devoted love and support to Shelomi's basketball career.

Nearing a year since he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, Sanders, who turns 59 in August, noted that the battle shaped how he viewed a life given to football. He believes he enjoys life more, goes out and experiences more and seizes every chance he has with his five children.

"I try my best to really be the greatest father that ever walked with their toes. My kids are everything to me," Sanders said. "I try my best to give them the type of attention and time and affection, protection and correction, that they may need and want."