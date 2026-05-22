Colorado Fans Won't Like These Updated Big 12 Power Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes enter the 2026 college football season looking to bounce back from a disappointing three-win 2025 season. CBS Sports revealed their most updated Big 12 power rankings post-spring.

Buffaloes' supporters will not be a fan of them.

Colorado Ranked 15th in Big 12

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

CBS Sports ranked Colorado as the No. 15 team out of 16 in the Big 12 for the 2026 season. Here is their full power rankings from 1-16.

1. BYU Cougars

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Houston Cougars

4. Arizona Wildcats

5. Utah Utes

6. TCU Horned Frogs

7. Arizona State Sun Devils

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

9. Kansas State Wildcats

10. Kansas Jayhawks

11. Baylor Bears

12. UCF Knights

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

14. West Virginia Mountaineers

15. Colorado Buffaloes

16. Iowa State Cyclones

The only team ranked below Colorado is Iowa State. The Cyclones suffered a major loss this offseason with long-time coach Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The team at the top of these rankings is BYU. This may surprise fans as Texas Tech had just won the Big 12 last season in dominating fashion over BYU in the conference title game. The reason for BYU jumping over Texas Tech? A lot of it has to do with the question marks at the quarterback position for the Red Raiders.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This was not the case just a matter of weeks ago as Texas Tech had landed five-star transfer, quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the portal. Sorsby played for Cincinnati last season. However his status for the future is up in the air with an investigation pending from the NCAA about him partaking in online sports gambling.

Going back to the bottom of the rankings, Colorado is No. 15. This is a not a spot they would hope to be in especially with year No. 4 under coach Deion Sanders getting underway. Coach Prime took over in Boulder in 2023 and has an overall record of 16-21 with the team.

Colorado has made a bowl game just one time so far in the Sanders era. That was back in 2024 with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and Travis Hunter starring on both sides of the ball as both a wide receiver and a cornerbacks. Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Both are now in the NFL.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That team in 2024 won nine games. Will Colorado be able to to get that level again soon?

The Buffs made changes all over the places this offseason with the roster and coaching staff. Colorado has 43 incoming transfers from the portal, a new starting quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, and a new defensive coordinator.

Coach Prime turned his team’s 2023 win total of four into nine in 2024 with the help of the portal and he will try to do it again this season.

Colorado’s 2026 season will kick off on Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.



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