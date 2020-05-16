BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spencer Dinwiddie is letting you choose the NBA team he plays for next

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie is always coming up with something.

Back in January, he tried to sell a tokenized investment vehicle based on his future earnings. Basically a bond for his contract and endorsements. 

The NBA never approved it. In fact, they threatened to kick him out of the NBA. 

That has not stopped the forever Buff from being innovative. 

On Friday, he announced his plans to have fans choose the next team that he signs a contract with.

That's right. Putting his future in the hands of the fans. 

Dinwiddie started a GoFundMe in hopes of reaching an ambitious goal of $24,632,630 USD. If he does that, then he will let the fan base decide where he signs a one-year contract after the 2020-21 NBA season, when his current contract expires.

"I'm simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets," Dinwiddie said on his GoFundMe. "As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, let's have fun folks!"

Dinwiddie has long been figuring out ways to get the fans more involved. This is a way for him to involve the fans without actually selling stocks or bonds for his value. 

"Shoe companies and endorsers influence team decisions all the time," He told Shams Charania in a statement. "My/our biggest endorsers will always be the fans, so I want to have some fun with this while we're all under quarantine. I hope no owners/team personnel participate so there's no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal."

Let's see if the NBA tries to shut this one down. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Running Backs

The project comes to an end with the running backs. Luckily, the best was saved for last. The running back group is created on the NCAA football video game.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Has the NCAA gone soft?

The CU Buffs Country podcast returns where the boys talk about a college football season and what it might look like, as well as Karl Dorrell and Michael Jordan.

Chase Howell

Velltray Jefferson is susceptible to CU interest

After decommitting from his "dream school" USC in February, three-star athlete Velltray Jefferson's recruitment is wide open.

Chase Howell

Jalen Shead was "surprised" by the offer from CU Buffs

Tight end Jalen Shead out of Olive Branch (Miss.) received his first Power-5 offer from Colorado last week.

Chase Howell

A Virtual Visit from the Perspective of a CU Recruit

Kaleb Elarms-Orr is one of the few CU recruits that has taken a virtual visit with the Colorado staff. What does a virtual visit look like? Elarms-Orr breaks it down.

Chase Howell

Weekly Buffdate: A drop off in recruiting?

Chase Howell discusses whether or not there will be a recruiting drop off under head coach Karl Dorrell.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Four-star recruit Ketron Jackson and Darrin Chiaverini are quickly bonding

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson only recently received an offer from Colorado and the Buffaloes have some catching up to do. But he is already receptive to the interest.

Chase Howell

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

The NCAA announced on Wednesday they've extended the recruiting dead period through June 30 after previously extending it through May.

Chase Howell

2022 four-star QB Walker Howard wants to visit Colorado

The CU Buffs are using some connections to recruit one of the top quarterbacks in the country for the 2022 class.

Chase Howell

by

Chase Howell

Four-star Denzel Burke includes Colorado in Top Five

One of the top prospects in the state of Arizona released his top five schools on Tuesday and the CU Buffs made the cut.

Chase Howell