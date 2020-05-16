Spencer Dinwiddie is letting you choose the NBA team he plays for next

Spencer Dinwiddie is always coming up with something.

Back in January, he tried to sell a tokenized investment vehicle based on his future earnings. Basically a bond for his contract and endorsements.

The NBA never approved it. In fact, they threatened to kick him out of the NBA.

That has not stopped the forever Buff from being innovative.

On Friday, he announced his plans to have fans choose the next team that he signs a contract with.

That's right. Putting his future in the hands of the fans.

Dinwiddie started a GoFundMe in hopes of reaching an ambitious goal of $24,632,630 USD. If he does that, then he will let the fan base decide where he signs a one-year contract after the 2020-21 NBA season, when his current contract expires.

"I'm simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets," Dinwiddie said on his GoFundMe. "As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, let's have fun folks!"



Dinwiddie has long been figuring out ways to get the fans more involved. This is a way for him to involve the fans without actually selling stocks or bonds for his value.

"Shoe companies and endorsers influence team decisions all the time," He told Shams Charania in a statement. "My/our biggest endorsers will always be the fans, so I want to have some fun with this while we're all under quarantine. I hope no owners/team personnel participate so there's no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal."

Let's see if the NBA tries to shut this one down.