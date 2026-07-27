How LeBron James' Decision to Sign With 76ers Shifted the NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27 Season

The LeBron James domino of the 2026 NBA offseason finally fell on Friday, as he announced his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-27 season.

James’ deal is officially a two-year pact with a player option for the 2027-28 campaign, and he has quickly altered the balance of power in the NBA, as the 76ers are now No. 3 in the league in the odds to win the NBA Finals .

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs (both +270) lead the way in the odds to win the title, but the Sixers are now tied with the defending champion New York Knicks at +900.



Philly has added James and Jaylen Brown this offseason and has arguably the best starting five in the league with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, James, Brown and Joel Embiid.

After weeks of waiting, James’ decision has shifted the odds for several teams in the league, including teams like Miami and Golden State that were hoping to secure the four-time champion’s services for the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a look at the biggest odds movement to win the title now that most of the major moves have been completed during the NBA offseason.

NBA Finals Odds Movement After LeBron James’ Decision

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia 76ers: +2000 to +900

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2500 to +2500

Miami Heat: +1800 to +3000

Golden State Warriors: +3000 to +6000

New York Knicks: +850 to +900

Los Angeles Lakers: +3500 to +3500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500 to +2500

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is clearly the biggest winner in this decision , as it jumped from +2000 to +900 to win the title and is viewed as a real threat to dethrone the Knicks in the Eastern Conference.

James slots in perfectly in the power forward spot for Philly, especially since it lost Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency (he signed with Indiana). James’ playmaking and playoff experience are going to be huge for a Philly franchise that is looking to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in the Joel Embiid era.

During the 2025-26 regular season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game across 10 games.

There’s no doubt that the 41-year-old is still one of the top players in the league, and getting him on a minimum salary is a huge win for a 76ers team that already made a huge splash by trading Paul George for Brown.

The Sixers – if healthy – should contend for a top spot in the East.

Miami Heat

Miami may be the biggest loser in the LeBron sweepstakes, as it had limited money to work with this offseason after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo and was unable to land James to pair him with Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat are in desperate need of more scoring and playmaking, and James would have fit that need even though there were questions about how he’d fit next to Giannis and Bam with Miami's lack of 3-point shooting.

Oddsmakers took the Heat – who were favored to land James in his next team odds – from +1800 all the way down to +3000 in the odds to win the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State was the No. 2 choice for James’ next team, and it fell from +3000 to +6000 to win the title after he signed with the 76ers.

The Warriors didn’t make a major move in the offseason, and they have an aging core around Steph Curry that will likely struggle in a tough Western Conference until Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) is able to return.

Losing out on James took Golden State out of true title contention, and it’s just -160 at DraftKings in the odds to make the playoffs in the 2026-27 season.

New York Knicks

The Knicks weren’t in on James after they won the 2026 NBA Finals, but they did see their odds drop from +850 to +900 to win the title in the 2026-27 season.

New York only lost one rotation piece – Mitchell Robinson – from last year’s team, and it has an elite starting lineup that swept Philly in the 2026 playoffs. Still, the Sixers’ improvement is something to monitor as New York tries to repeat after winning its first title in 53 years.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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