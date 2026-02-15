Isaiah Johnson Within Reach of Celebrated Colorado Men's Basketball Record

If he can stay healthy and continue producing at a high rate, guard Isaiah Johnson will soon break a Colorado men's basketball record that has stood for 16 years.

After scoring a career-high 27 points in Saturday's overtime loss to the No. 22 BYU Cougars, the rookie from California now owns 430 points on the year, placing him fifth on Colorado's all-time freshman single-season scoring list. Alec Burks, whose jersey was added to the CU Events Center's Wall of Honor last month, holds the record with 512 points (2009-10).

With five regular season matchups remaining before the Big 12 Tournament, Johnson has at least six games to score the 83 points required to break Burks' record. The math has Johnson needing to average 13.8 points per game; he's currently netting 16.5.

On Saturday, coach Tad Boyle shared his belief that Johnson has the talent to follow in Burks' NBA footsteps.

"Isaiah Johnson is the best freshman in the country that nobody talks about," Boyle said, per CUBuffs.com. "I believe he'll be an NBA player someday."

Colorado Men's Basketball's Freshman Scoring Record

Johnson is now only 24 points away from tying recent graduate McKinley Wright IV for fourth on Colorado's freshman single-season scoring list. Another 11 points after that sits Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups.

1. Alec Burks, 512 (2009-10)

2. Richard Roby, 480 (2004-05)

3. Chauncey Billups, 465 (1995-96)

4. McKinley Wright IV, 454 (2017-18)

5. Isaiah Johnson, 430 (2025-26)

Other standout freshmen Johnson has passed include Emmett Lewis (389), Spencer Dinwiddie (360), Cody Williams (286) and Andre Roberson (256).

"He's obviously undersized, but he's got the heart of a lion," Boyle said, per KSL Sports. "He can finish with contact. He missed some shots tonight that he normally makes, but I'll go to war with him."

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Johnson hit a career-high 10 field goals against BYU and is now shooting 49 percent on the season, including 38.1 percent from deep. He has scored at least 10 points in all but two games this season.

✅ career-high 27 points

Colorado fell to 14-12 overall and 4-9 in Big 12 play following its sixth straight road loss on Saturday.

“We had a team meeting, just with the players. We just talked about certain things we needed to get done,” Johnson said, per BuffZone. “We talked about all week holding each other accountable, being able to play hard and play with Colorado on our chests and not the name on the back.”

Isaiah Johnson's Path to 513

A wild tear isn't necessary for Johnson to break Burks' scoring record. While scoring won't come easy against No. 3 Houston and No. 1 Arizona, Johnson and the Buffs have three maneagable regular season matchups ahead against Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Utah.

Colorado will first host Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT.