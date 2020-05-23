Podcast: Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford battle for glory

The CU Buffs Country podcast has been alive and well for months now.

It's usually the three hosts Chase Howell, Adam Chalifoux and Vinay SImlot chopping it up for the entire show.

We decided to switch it up for this week's show.

So the boys put on their best suits and welcomed CU basketball signees Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford to the show.

Both of them will officially join the CU hoops team in a few weeks.

They will also be roommates so we wanted to see how well they know each other already in the first portion of the game "newlyweds".

And then we got into the trivia. There were four categories for the trivia portion: CU general, CU sports, hoopsters from Colorado and basketball history.

Both of the guys actually fared very well and the game came down to the last few questions.

They only got a couple of the CU questions, as baby Buffs. But they nailed the hoopsters from Colorado--both being Colorado natives--and fared well in basketball history.

