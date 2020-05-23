BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Podcast: Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford battle for glory

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs Country podcast has been alive and well for months now. 

It's usually the three hosts Chase Howell, Adam Chalifoux and Vinay SImlot chopping it up for the entire show. 

We decided to switch it up for this week's show. 

So the boys put on their best suits and welcomed CU basketball signees Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford to the show.

Both of them will officially join the CU hoops team in a few weeks.

They will also be roommates so we wanted to see how well they know each other already in the first portion of the game "newlyweds". 

And then we got into the trivia. There were four categories for the trivia portion: CU general, CU sports, hoopsters from Colorado and basketball history.

Both of the guys actually fared very well and the game came down to the last few questions. 

They only got a couple of the CU questions, as baby Buffs. But they nailed the hoopsters from Colorado--both being Colorado natives--and fared well in basketball history.

The full video will be up on Youtube shortly. 

But you can listen to the full podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

Be sure to like, rate, subscribe and leave a five-star review if you are so inclined.

We also have started a Twitter account for the podcast so please give us a follow @BuffsCountryPod. 

There will be lots of content on the page and we have giveaways planned with our new sponsor. 

Listen to the full podcast below. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Klatt says a football season is "100% happening"

Forever Buff Joel Klatt took to Twitter on Saturday to bring some positive news to college football fans.

Chase Howell

JR Payne sets a target for athletes' return

Head women's basketball coach JR Payne wants to have her players back in Boulder over the next month.

Vinay Simlot

Max Merril is taking a hard look at his power five options

Offensive line recruit Max Merril recently added two times as many power conference options as he had before within the last week. Now he has some thinking to do.

Chase Howell

WATCH: Spencer Dinwiddie joins Colin Cowherd on FS1

Forever Buff Spencer Dinwiddie joined FS1 'The Herd' on Friday to talk about a myriad of topics.

Chase Howell

Colorado standing out among Kavon Baptiste's options

Three-star cornerback Kavon Baptiste has only recently been receiving division one looks and the CU Buffs are one of the schools to reach out with an offer.

Chase Howell

Jackson Anderson has a deep connection to CU staff

Jackson Anderson took a virtual visit on Wednesday and continues to build a relationship with the Colorado staff. The ties run deeper than what's on the surface.

Chase Howell

Tyler Bey on CBS Sports Draft Rankings

Chase Howell

Former CU walk-on Frank Ryder to transfer to Denver

Frank Ryder is taking the 40-minute drive from Boulder to play for the Denver Pioneers.

Chase Howell

NCAA decides not to vote on one-time transfer rule

The NCAA Division I Council has decided not to vote on the one-time transfer rule meaning the earliest it could go into effect will be the 2021-22 academic year.

Chase Howell

NCAA to lift ban on three sports' on-campus activities

Chase Howell