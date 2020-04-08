BuffsCountry
Jeriah Horne Set to Announce on Thursday

Chase Howell

Tulsa graduate transfer Jeriah Horne is set to announce where he will play his last season of college basketball.

Horne will let the public know on his birthday on Thursday according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

BuffsCountry can confirm Colorado is still in the mix. 

The 6-foot-7 forward played one season at Nebraska before transferring to Tulsa. He sat out one season due to NCAA rules. 

Horne came off the bench his sophomore season and still averaged over 10 points per game. He had a much bigger role this past season and averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He entered the transfer portal after this past season, hoping to find a place where he can compete in the NCAA Tournament while furthering his development. 

"I am looking to maximize my last year of eligibility," Horne told BuffsCountry. "I have a strong desire to play at the next level, but it's up to me to better demonstrate what I can do."

Horne has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor and his position versatility would allow him to slot into the Tyler Bey role nicely. 

"In my next opportunity, I want to further develop as a player," Horne said. "Playing in a combo forward role, I am looking to be an integral piece on both offense and defense."

Horne has been receiving interest from Arkansas, Colorado, Dayton, Georgetown, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

There is some mutual interest with CU. 

"The Colorado coaching staff has expressed considerable interest in my transfer," Horne said. "They understand my desire to maximize my last collegiate year and have shared a plan that would meet my needs while contributing to the team. We are still in discussion."

