Ranking Colorado's Early Transfer Portal Losses By Impact
While the transfer portal won't officially open until next month, the Colorado Buffaloes haven't been too scorned by players who've announced their intentions to enter.
Six Buffs who saw either limited or no playing time in 2025 have so far entered, including a pair of promising true freshmen. Surprisingly, all six are defensive players, signaling that Colorado's offensive players have hope in quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to right the ship.
Late this past season, coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on why players enter the transfer portal in today's complex age of college football.
“You’ve gotta understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him, or got him out of the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said. "The number one reason people leave is money. It’s not a disdain for staff or players. It’s money — let’s just be honest, man. Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness.”
Below are Colorado's six transfer portal losses ranked from least to most impactful:
6. Safety Terrance Love
For whatever reason(s), things didn't work out between Colorado and former Auburn transfer Terrance Love. The junior safety saw the field in CU's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before going down with an undisclosed injury. He was removed from Colorado's roster entirely midway through the season.
Despite his prior Power Four experience, Love stands as the Buffs' least impactful loss.
5. Cornerback Noah King
Similar to Love, cornerback Noah King's name had some hype attached to it when he transferred from Kansas State to Colorado last offseason. However, the former four-star prospect didn't see the field during his first college season despite the Buffs' struggles at cornerback.
King will likely find an FBS landing spot considering his four-star status, but the Buffs should be alright at cornerback with a few class of 2026 signees headed to Boulder shortly.
4. Cornerback Teon Parks
Former Illinois State transfer Teon Parks saw the most playing time among Colorado's six transfer portal losses, appearing in 10 games with five starts. Still, he was often unreliable and may have been in line for a demotion this upcoming season.
3. Defensive Tackle Jehiem Oatis
Arguably Colorado's biggest transfer portal bust, former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis was largely ineffective during his lone season in Boulder. He closed the year with only nine tackles and one pass breakup.
2. Safety TJ Branch
Many were excited to see TJ Branch develop his talents with the Buffs, but the former four-star prospect (per Rivals) will look to continue his college journey elsewhere.
"Branch, I'm on his butt all day long," Sanders said of Branch last spring. "He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him successful."
1. Linebacker Mantrez Walker
While Colorado has plenty of talent at linebacker coming in via the high school signing class, Mantrez Walker appeared primed for a decent-sized role next season.
"He's gonna be a guy next year," fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown said of Walker. "Very smart, physical linebacker. The instincts he came with, he's very mature for his age. You don't see him on no lists. He don't miss meetings. He's always early for everything. He's early in the morning. He kind of do the routine I do, coming in and stretching and everything. I think he's gonna be on pace for a good season next year."
Walker played in four games as a true freshman, including three defensive snaps.
