Buffs Beat

Colorado Freshman With High Potential Opts For Transfer Portal

True freshman safety TJ Branch will reportedly enter the transfer portal next month following only one season with the Colorado Buffaloes. A former four-star prospect, Branch didn't play this past year due to injury, but still holds promise.
Jack Carlough|
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety TJ Branch (22) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety TJ Branch (22) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes

Another promising young defensive player is reportedly leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for the college football transfer portal, which will officially open early next month.

On3's Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos reported Tuesday that true freshman safety TJ Branch will enter the portal following only one season in Boulder. Branch, a former four-star prospect (per On3), didn't play this past season due to injury and managed to secure a redshirt.

Colorado Freshman Potential Transfer Portal Buffaloes TJ Branch College Football Deion Sanders Tawfiq Byard Robert Livingston
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back from Miami, Florida, Branch made some noise during Colorado's spring game in April with a third-down stop and an interception.

"Branch, I'm on his butt all day long," coach Deion Sanders said of Branch last spring. "He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him successful."

At Miami Northwestern High School, Branch played for then-former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and was nominated for the Nat Moore Trophy, given to the best high school football player in Florida. He was previously committed to Penn State before flipping to Colorado in September 2024.

Branch becomes the fifth player from Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to leave the Buffs, joining offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, linebacker Mantrez Walker and cornerback Kyle Carpenter.

Tracking Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses

Six Colorado players — all on the defensive side of the ball — plan to enter the transfer portal when it opens next month.

  • Safety TJ Branch
  • Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
  • Cornerback Noah King
  • Cornerback Teon Parks
  • Linebacker Mantrez Walker
  • Safety Terrance Love
Colorado Freshman Potential Transfer Portal Buffaloes TJ Branch College Football Deion Sanders Tawfiq Byard Robert Livingston
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Walk-on kicker Alexander Stoyanovich also plans on entering the transfer portal.

"Coach Prime" will likely begin landing his first group of transfer portal commits next month. He told the media in November that Colorado will prioritize defensive players.

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball. We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."

Colorado Freshman Potential Transfer Portal Buffaloes TJ Branch College Football Deion Sanders Tawfiq Byard Robert Livingston
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Several defensive players stand out as worth building around, including safety Tawfiq Byard and freshmen defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. All four made a strong impact for the 3-9 Buffs this past season.

"You don't want to say you're happy that you're getting your butt kicked, but you're happy with what you're seeing throughout the process," Sanders said. "You're happy of the visuals, you're happy of the small whispers, even during the game. You're happy of certain things coaching-wise."

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Freshman Potential Transfer Portal Buffaloes TJ Branch College Football Deion Sanders Tawfiq Byard Robert Livingston
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Losing two promising young players in Branch and Walker certainly stings, but there's hope that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will revamp his unit this offseason. Linebacker, in particular, stands out as a major priority.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football