Colorado Freshman With High Potential Opts For Transfer Portal
Another promising young defensive player is reportedly leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for the college football transfer portal, which will officially open early next month.
On3's Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos reported Tuesday that true freshman safety TJ Branch will enter the portal following only one season in Boulder. Branch, a former four-star prospect (per On3), didn't play this past season due to injury and managed to secure a redshirt.
A 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back from Miami, Florida, Branch made some noise during Colorado's spring game in April with a third-down stop and an interception.
"Branch, I'm on his butt all day long," coach Deion Sanders said of Branch last spring. "He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him successful."
At Miami Northwestern High School, Branch played for then-former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and was nominated for the Nat Moore Trophy, given to the best high school football player in Florida. He was previously committed to Penn State before flipping to Colorado in September 2024.
Branch becomes the fifth player from Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to leave the Buffs, joining offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, linebacker Mantrez Walker and cornerback Kyle Carpenter.
Tracking Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses
Six Colorado players — all on the defensive side of the ball — plan to enter the transfer portal when it opens next month.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
Walk-on kicker Alexander Stoyanovich also plans on entering the transfer portal.
"Coach Prime" will likely begin landing his first group of transfer portal commits next month. He told the media in November that Colorado will prioritize defensive players.
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball. We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."
Several defensive players stand out as worth building around, including safety Tawfiq Byard and freshmen defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. All four made a strong impact for the 3-9 Buffs this past season.
"You don't want to say you're happy that you're getting your butt kicked, but you're happy with what you're seeing throughout the process," Sanders said. "You're happy of the visuals, you're happy of the small whispers, even during the game. You're happy of certain things coaching-wise."
Losing two promising young players in Branch and Walker certainly stings, but there's hope that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will revamp his unit this offseason. Linebacker, in particular, stands out as a major priority.
