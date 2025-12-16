Colorado Freshman With High Potential Opts For Transfer Portal

Another promising young defensive player is reportedly leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for the college football transfer portal, which will officially open early next month.

On3's Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos reported Tuesday that true freshman safety TJ Branch will enter the portal following only one season in Boulder. Branch, a former four-star prospect (per On3), didn't play this past season due to injury and managed to secure a redshirt.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back from Miami, Florida, Branch made some noise during Colorado's spring game in April with a third-down stop and an interception.

"Branch, I'm on his butt all day long," coach Deion Sanders said of Branch last spring. "He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him successful."

NEW: Colorado DB TJ Branch plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos and @Hayesfawcett3 report.



Branch was a 4-star in the 2025 class. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/5wBZbxfb2w — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 16, 2025

At Miami Northwestern High School, Branch played for then-former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and was nominated for the Nat Moore Trophy, given to the best high school football player in Florida. He was previously committed to Penn State before flipping to Colorado in September 2024.

Branch becomes the fifth player from Colorado's 2025 high school signing class to leave the Buffs, joining offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, linebacker Mantrez Walker and cornerback Kyle Carpenter.

Tracking Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses

Six Colorado players — all on the defensive side of the ball — plan to enter the transfer portal when it opens next month.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Walk-on kicker Alexander Stoyanovich also plans on entering the transfer portal.

"Coach Prime" will likely begin landing his first group of transfer portal commits next month. He told the media in November that Colorado will prioritize defensive players.

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball. We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Several defensive players stand out as worth building around, including safety Tawfiq Byard and freshmen defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. All four made a strong impact for the 3-9 Buffs this past season.

"You don't want to say you're happy that you're getting your butt kicked, but you're happy with what you're seeing throughout the process," Sanders said. "You're happy of the visuals, you're happy of the small whispers, even during the game. You're happy of certain things coaching-wise."

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Losing two promising young players in Branch and Walker certainly stings, but there's hope that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will revamp his unit this offseason. Linebacker, in particular, stands out as a major priority.