Kansas Shakes Up Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12's road to March just got rocked and chalked.

Last Monday, the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks ended the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats' undefeated season at Allen Fieldhouse. With four teams in the AP top 10 and six in the top 25, how did the dramatic result shake our latest Big 12 power rankings?

16. Utah Utes

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) goes for a loose ball during the second half of the game against the Houston Cougars at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 9-15 (1-10 Big 12)

NET: 130

KenPom: 124

The Utes are bleeding out, without a win in almost a month.

15. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 10-14 (1-10 Big 12)

NET: 104

KenPom: 105

Once-beloved coach Jerome Tang's days are numbered in Manhattan, as K-State has had a disastrous season.

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 13-12 (4-8 Big 12)

NET: 72

KenPom: 70

The same goes for coach Bobby Hurley, whose Sun Devils have been outclassed in both years since joining the Big 12.

13. Colorado Buffaloes

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) brings the ball up court against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Record: 14-11 (4-8 Big 12)

NET: 70

KenPom: 77

Colorado's flourishing start is long in the rear view, and questions will loom throughout a daunting homestretch for coach Tad Boyle.

12. Baylor Bears

Record: 13-11 (3-9 Big 12)

NET: 46

KenPom: 44

Despite holding the conference's seventh-best KenPom, analytics can only go so far for the struggling Bears. Two close ranked losses Iowa State and BYU followed a beatdown of the Buffaloes.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 13-12 (5-7 Big 12)

NET: 61

KenPom: 51

They've had some impressive wins, but the Bearcats remain far from where they hope to operate under coach Wes Miller.

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz reacts during the second half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 16-8 (4-7 Big 12)

NET: 70

KenPom: 64

Beating BYU was as strong a result as the controversy that followed, a stench that carried into a winless road trip to Arizona.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 15-9 (5-6 Big 12)

NET: 47

KenPom: 53

It's been a strange year in Fort Worth, as TCU has as many great wins as bad losses. The Horned Frogs are coming off an upset of No. 5 Iowa State.

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 15-9 (6-5 Big 12)

NET: 62

KenPom: 61

WVU lives and dies by its stout defense, and it's proved feisty. The Mountaineers could be dark horses in the Big 12 tournament if teams start flat, but only beat lowly KSU by two the game prior.

7. UCF Knights

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Record: 17-6 (6-5 Big 12)

NET: 49

KenPom: 45

The Knights are riding a rough two-game losing streak, but can hold their heads high from this season, no matter how it ends.

6. BYU Cougars

Record: 18-6 (6-5 Big 12)

AP: 22

NET: 21

KenPom: 19

After starting 16-0, BYU has lost five of its last seven games. Still, likely No. 1 overall pick forward AJ Dybantsa has been sustained special.

5. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 21-3 (8-3 Big 12)

AP: 5

NET: 9

KenPom: 7

ISU has been dominant, but against a substandard schedule. However, that can change in short order with Kansas, Houston and BYU up to bat.

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's JT Toppin attempts a shot against the Colorado defense during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 18-6 (8-3 Big 12)

AP: 16

NET: 17

KenPom: 17

Despite suffering some recent stings, the Red Raiders can go as far as forward JT Toppin can carry them.

3. Houston Cougars

Record: 22-2 (10-1 Big 12)

AP: 3

NET: 4

KenPom: 4

Houston has faced lighter warfare in the Big 12 but should be right in the thick of things for a national title.

2. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 23-1 (10-1 Big 12)

AP: 1

NET: 2

KenPom: 2

Finally, Arizona's unbeaten streak ended at 23. The Wildcats' schedule doesn't let up either, as Texas Tech and BYU are up next.

1. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) yells out with Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) after defeating Arizona Wildcats in the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 19-5 (9-2 Big 12)

AP: 9

NET: 13

KenPom: 12

Even without guard Darryn Peterson, Kansas has been a force to be reckoned with. The Jayhawks are one of the country's hottest teams and knocked off No. 1 Arizona before another marquee matchup with Iowa State.