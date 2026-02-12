Colorado’s Brutal Loss to Texas Tech Carries Major Implications

The Colorado Buffaloes once again struggled away from home, turning in a disappointing performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 78-44 loss. Colorado coach Tad Boyle has work to do to get this group moving in the right direction in road contests.

The loss also carries growing postseason implications for Colorado. Continued struggles away from home significantly damage the Buffaloes’ résumé when it comes to conference tournament seeding and any potential at-large NCAA Tournament consideration. The Buffaloes NCAA Tournament chances are dwindling with not a lot of time left to turn it around. At 4-8, the Buffaloes are near the bottom of the Big 12 standings.

Road Struggles

This season, it has become clear that Colorado has difficulty competing with top-tier opponents on the road. The Buffaloes previously lost by 30 points at Iowa State and by 19 at Baylor, with the common theme being an inability to score consistently in hostile environments. Those issues resurfaced against Texas Tech in what was arguably one of their worst showings of the season.

From the opening minutes, Colorado was never truly in the game. Texas Tech’s defensive pressure, forced turnovers, and physical play on both ends quickly created separation. The problems began with ball security, as Colorado committed 16 turnovers that directly resulted in 16 Red Raiders points. Spotting a home team that many points is a recipe for a long night.

Offensively, the Buffaloes struggled to find any rhythm. Colorado shot just 29 percent from the field and 24 percent from three-point range. Starters Bangot Dak, Josiah Sanders, and Sebastian Rancik combined for only four points on 1-for-17 shooting. Fellow starters Isaiah Johnson and Barrington Hargress provided 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting, while Ian Inman added 12 off the bench, but the lack of balanced scoring proved costly.

Those scoring inconsistencies contributed to stagnant offensive possessions, reflected in Colorado recording only five assists for the game. The defensive effort offered little relief. The Buffaloes surrendered 17 offensive rebounds and were out-rebounded 47–30 overall. Those extra opportunities led to a 21–0 second-chance points advantage for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders’ physical edge continued in the paint, where they won the points-in-the-paint battle 24–14. Colorado also struggled to contain the perimeter, allowing Texas Tech to shoot 12-for-30 from three while converting just 6-for-25 themselves. In road environments, allowing the home team to heat up from deep rarely ends well.

Texas Tech also moved the ball effectively, finishing with 16 assists on 28 made field goals. Against a defense unable to disrupt their rhythm, the Red Raiders capitalized with a balanced offensive performance.

Colorado’s Next Steps

With another difficult road matchup looming, Colorado has clear areas for improvement. Limiting turnovers, boxing out to reduce second-chance opportunities, improving ball movement to establish offensive flow, and matching opponents’ physicality in the paint are essential first steps. While broader adjustments may be necessary, reinforcing these fundamentals could position the Buffaloes for a stronger showing.

If progress is made in those areas, Colorado could give itself a chance to pull off an impressive road upset against the BYU Cougars.