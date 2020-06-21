BuffsCountry
NBA Draft process extends into the fall semester

Chase Howell

The date for underclassmen prospective NBA players to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft is now set for October 6.

This means it could be well into the fall semester before we found out whether or not McKinley Wright will be playing for the CU Buffs next season. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday the new NBA Draft date is set for October 16, 10 days after the deadline to withdraw. 

Adding to the uncertainty, the NBA Draft combine along with workouts is expected to take place in August and early September. So there is a chance Wright won't know where he stands until later September. 

There is still a chance the NBA holds a virtual combine instead of in-person which could move up the timeline. 

It was reported back in May, Wright was signing with Chris Emmons of Octagon sports agency. Emmons is a certified NCAA agent, meaning Wright does not lose his eligibility by signing with him. 

The 6-foot, 195-pound guard averaged 14.4 points and 5 assists per game during his junior season with the CU Buffs. He has been the most consistent player at CU during his three seasons.

He had said he wanted to test the draft waters to see where he stands but he's been unable to workout for any scouts due to the pandemic. 

The Buffs already lost Tyler Bey who declared for the NBA Draft around the same time. He was going to sign with an agent and the Buffs already filled up his scholarship. 

Bey averaged 13.8 points and nine rebounds during his junior season at Colorado. He is projected to go in the late first or early second round of the NBA Draft. 

If the Buffs don't have Wright back, they will have to go with youth at the point guard spot. Keeshawn Barthelemy redshirted last season after being highly recruited in high school. Dominique Clifford will be arriving on campus this summer, he can also play point guard. 

The two guys that spelled Wright most often last season, Shane Gatling and Daylen Kountz, are no longer with the team. 

Comments

Basketball

