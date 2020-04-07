BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Tale of the Tape: Jabari Walker

Adam Chalifoux

Jabari Walker is a 6-foot-8 forward that was a late bloomer on the recruiting circuit. 

He committed to CU over St. Mary's and California on Tuesday. He will join a freshman class of Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien, as well as Keeshawn Barthelemy who redshirted this season. 

Walker has grown about three inches over the last year making him a hot commodity to division one coaches.

Walker played for the AAU team Dream Vision, a team that had previously produced Tyler Bey, Evan Battey and Namon Wright.

He also played the last season at AZ Compass Prep, a prep school in the Phoenix area. He has played against very high-level competition over the last year.

When BuffsCountry turned on the tape, a few things jumped out.

The first is he plays with high energy, leading into his motor and ultimately making him a really good defender.

There was one game in a prep tournament where he was named player of the game while only scoring six points. That’s because he had 15 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists.

When his game isn’t on offensively, he can still impact the game in a lot of ways.

Walker does a lot of really good things defensively. He understands how to utilize his length to get in the way of passing lanes and driving lanes.

His combination of length and athleticism makes him a problem on and off the ball.

Walker’s film shows a nice ability to be able to track rebounds and catch them at his peak.

On the offensive side of the ball, Walker is still very raw. Although he does display a high basketball IQ and sees the floor well. He is an above-average passer for his age and position.

He can finish with both his left or right when going to the hoop but will benefit by getting a little stronger when he has to drive against Pac-12 defenders.

As he gets stronger he will need to develop a better inside scoring game but he shows he can knock down shots from the outside. He has good body control when getting to the basket.

Overall, this is a great pickup for Tad Boyle. Walker is still a bit raw, but as he develops, especially on the offensive end, he will have a very high ceiling.

This is a guy that will become a significant contributor down the road especially if he continues his defensive prowess. 

Checkout BuffsCountry's exclusive interview with Walker here. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jabari Walker Joins the Herd

Four-star forward has pledged to Tad Boyle and company he will be joining them in Boulder.

Chase Howell

Braylen Nelson the Latest to Decommit from CU

The 2021 commit list for the Colorado Buffaloes continues to shrink as the three-star offensive lineman decommits.

Chase Howell

The Tight Ends Room Keeps Growing, Jake Peters Added to the Mix

Jake Peters is the third tight end to announce his intention to transfer to Colorado in as many days.

Chase Howell

by

EchoChamber

Matt Lynch to Transfer to Colorado

The former Legacy High School quarterback is heading home.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU football team on the NCAA football video game with the punter and kicker.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Offer Tracker: Some Familiar Names

Every week BuffsCountry, takes a look at the offers sent out by the Colorado staff.

Chase Howell

Film Room: CU's Newest Target at Quarterback

Kyron Drones, a three-star dual-threat QB, received an offer from Colorado this past week. BuffsCountry takes a dive into the film.

Chase Howell

Roderick Daniels Has CU in Top Ten

Three-star 2021 wide receiver includes Colorado in his top ten.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Who is on the CU Basketball Mount Rushmore?

BuffsCountry embraces debate and picks the Mount Rushmore of Colorado hoops.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safety

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire 2020-21 Colorado Buffaloes with the latest installment, strong safeties.

Chase Howell