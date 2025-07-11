4-Star Recruit Jordan Clay To Commit to Baylor Bears, Oklahoma, Colorado Buffaloes?
Texas receiver recruit Jordan Clay will announce his commitment decision between the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma Sooners and Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, which is also his Birthday. The four-star recruit is a highly-coveted Texas product who would be a huge get for coach Deion Sanders' 2026 recruiting class.
While Clay is predicted to commit to the in-state Baylor Bears, his recruitment is far from over. Both Colorado and Oklahoma are in the mix to make a late push.
Clay will announce his college decision on Friday at noon p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET,
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Clay is a product of James Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas, and ranks No. 8 at his position, No. 15 in his state and No. 85 overall.
At Madison, Clay's productivity jumps off the page. He's compiled 105 receptions for 2323 yards and 24 touchdowns over his past three seasons
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
It would be another swing and a miss by Sanders on a top receiver prospect for 2026, as five-star Cederian Morgan chose the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. However, Clay's most recent social media activity could indicate a move to the Buffaloes.
Clay has also held Coach Prime in high regard, stating that playing for him is a "lifetime dream." He also had high admiration for Sanders's NFL-seasoned coaching staff, namely offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.
"I will say that Colorado made a huge jump to the top of my recruitment," Clay said to 247Sports following his visit to Boulder.
“Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four hall of famers, it’s crazy," Clay continued. "If you want to be able to play at the next level, to be coached by the dudes that have done that at the highest level, and succeeded.”
As Colorado lost Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, the Buffaloes are on the hunt for their next great receiver. Clay could be a great option.
The Buffaloes star-studded coaching staff is filled with NFL experience, which is a great recruiting tool for players like Clay who have the talent for the NFL.
The Buffaloes are heating up on the recruiting trail after snagging the commitment of three-star defensive back recruit D'Montae Tims and three-star offensive lineman Carson Crawford on Thursday, July 10.
"Coach Prime" has been away from the program with an undisclosed health issue, but the Buffaloes have landed four commitments in the month of July.
With the addition of Tims and Crawford, Colorado now has the No. 88 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings, with only eight verbal commitments. The Buffaloes have the No. 16 class in the Big 12, but every other school in the conference has at least 10 commitments.
... Will Clay be the next athlete headed to Boulder? This article will be updated.