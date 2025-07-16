Buffs Beat

4-Star Oklahoma Sooners Commit To Visit Colorado Buffaloes: Recruiting Flip Coming?

Daniel Odom, a class of 2026 four-star prospect who has been committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since January, will reportedly take an in-season recruiting visit with the Colorado Buffaloes. Can coach Deion Sanders flip Odom's pledge from Oklahoma to CU?

Jack Carlough

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Despite being committed to the SEC's Oklahoma Sooners since January, four-star wide receiver Daniel Odom's college recruitment is far from over.

Rivals' Adam Gorney reported Tuesday that the class of 2026 prospect from Bellflower, California, plans to visit the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder this upcoming season. Flipping Odom's longstanding commitment to Oklahoma won't come easy, but coach Deion Sanders certainly has the 6-foot-1, 178-pound wide receiver's attention.

“I have Colorado during the season,” Odom told Rivals. “I just want to see the atmosphere and see the place and get the experience. I don’t want to look back and say, ‘I could have gone there. That could have been something.'"

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odom, who received an offer from "Coach Prime" in May, is the No. 40 wide receiver in his class and the No. 25 prospect in California, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has also been connected to the Washington Huskies, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and other notable Power Four schools throughout his recruitment.

As a junior last year at California high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco, Odom had 45 catches for 682 yards and five touchdowns. He was similarly dominant the season prior, totaling 36 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

With Odom being the lone wide receiver, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables owns 15 class of 2026 commits. The class ranks No. 34 nationally and No. 10 in the loaded SEC, per 247Sports.

"Coach Prime" has been rolling on the recruiting trail in recent weeks with seven class of 2026 prospects committing to Colorado since June 24. Surprisingly, the Buffs have yet to land a wide receiver in the class, making Odom an important target.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Since Sanders arrived in Boulder nearly three years ago, Colorado hasn't had any trouble recruiting wide receivers. The position group also enjoyed great success last season with Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) all landing an NFL contract in April.

Entering the 2025 season, Colorado's core wide receivers include Drelon Miller, Omarion Miller, Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams, Campbell transfer Sincere Brown, Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams and incoming freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Although some are unproven at the college level, expectations are high for Sanders' talented wide receiver room.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments

  • Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
  • Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
  • Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
  • Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
  • Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  • Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
  • Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
  • Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 79 nationally and last in the 16-team Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.

Published
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

