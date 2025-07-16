4-Star Oklahoma Sooners Commit To Visit Colorado Buffaloes: Recruiting Flip Coming?
Despite being committed to the SEC's Oklahoma Sooners since January, four-star wide receiver Daniel Odom's college recruitment is far from over.
Rivals' Adam Gorney reported Tuesday that the class of 2026 prospect from Bellflower, California, plans to visit the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder this upcoming season. Flipping Odom's longstanding commitment to Oklahoma won't come easy, but coach Deion Sanders certainly has the 6-foot-1, 178-pound wide receiver's attention.
“I have Colorado during the season,” Odom told Rivals. “I just want to see the atmosphere and see the place and get the experience. I don’t want to look back and say, ‘I could have gone there. That could have been something.'"
Odom, who received an offer from "Coach Prime" in May, is the No. 40 wide receiver in his class and the No. 25 prospect in California, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has also been connected to the Washington Huskies, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and other notable Power Four schools throughout his recruitment.
As a junior last year at California high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco, Odom had 45 catches for 682 yards and five touchdowns. He was similarly dominant the season prior, totaling 36 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
With Odom being the lone wide receiver, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables owns 15 class of 2026 commits. The class ranks No. 34 nationally and No. 10 in the loaded SEC, per 247Sports.
"Coach Prime" has been rolling on the recruiting trail in recent weeks with seven class of 2026 prospects committing to Colorado since June 24. Surprisingly, the Buffs have yet to land a wide receiver in the class, making Odom an important target.
Since Sanders arrived in Boulder nearly three years ago, Colorado hasn't had any trouble recruiting wide receivers. The position group also enjoyed great success last season with Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) all landing an NFL contract in April.
Entering the 2025 season, Colorado's core wide receivers include Drelon Miller, Omarion Miller, Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams, Campbell transfer Sincere Brown, Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams and incoming freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Although some are unproven at the college level, expectations are high for Sanders' talented wide receiver room.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 79 nationally and last in the 16-team Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.