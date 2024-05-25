Colorado football players allegedly shown gambling in newly surfaced 2023 video
A newly surfaced video appears to show several former and current Colorado football players gambling at the Champions Center.
The video, posted to X (Formerly Twitter), was said to be obtained from a "CU player source" on Saturday morning and allegedly shows several players shooting dice on the floor and pool tables at the team facility. A man appearing to be Cormani McClain is seen with another man in the act while at least eight others are gathered around with large sums of money being displayed. Elements from the video appear to align with a date right before the start of the 2023 season with grey practice jerseys.
A caption from @scheld_tim with the video said, "Got this from a CU player source. Maybe Shilo Sanders can borrow $$$ from his teammates to settle up the bankruptcy. Way to go, Deion Sanders (and) Rick George. Must be the NIL."
The news of Sanders' bankruptcy filing from last year was detailed in a report on Friday. Coach Prime's middle son is trying to absolve a $11.8 million judgement tied to an alleged assault from 2015 when he was attending a Dallas area high school.
A lawsuit filed in Dallas District Court in 2016 alleged the security guard, John Darjean, had “sustained severe and permanent injuries including a broken neck, damage to his cervical spine, permanent neurological injuries and irreversible incontinence,” according to a 2024 filing in the bankruptcy proceedings. These injuries were allegedly caused when Sanders elbowed and continued to hit Darjean during an altercation.
BuffsBeat's request for comment from CU Athletics on Saturday morning was not immediately returned.
This story is developing.