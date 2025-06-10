Deion Sanders Is Away From Colorado Dealing With Health Situation, Son Says
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is currently away from campus, staying at his home in Texas as he deals with an undisclosed health situation, his son Deion Sanders Jr. said on a recent livestream.
Sanders Jr. said his father is "feeling well," but is still resting, according to USA Today.
“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” he said in the Sunday video.
Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold is in Texas with Sanders, according to USA Today. The school has not indicated whether Coach Prime would return to campus in time for upcoming football events this week, including a youth football camp and women's football clinic.
It is unclear whether the health concerns relate to Sanders's recent blood clot issues, which caused him to miss games during Jackson State's 2021 season and necessitated the amputation of two of his toes as well as the removal of parts of his left calf. Sanders missed a Pac-12 media event in the summer of 2023 as he had another surgery to remove clots.
“When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know," Sanders Jr. said on the livestream. "I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”