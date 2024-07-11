Deion Sanders believes Colorado has four first-round talents in 2025 NFL Draft
Deion Sanders has expressed high hopes for Colorado’s prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. The Hall-of-Famer confidently predicts that his team could have as many as four players selected in the first round. Among those he highlighted are his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter. Sanders has been vocal about his belief in their top-tier talent and potential.
"Certainly, we have two guys that are positioned to go in the top five in the draft (Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter), but I think we're going to have two more that's going to sneak in that first round," Sanders stated during the Big 12 media days via ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. This assertion showcases Sanders' confidence not just in his son and Hunter but also in the depth of talent within his team.
Shedeur Sanders, who has been under his father's guidance, is seen as a promising quarterback with significant potential. His development and performance have been closely watched, and his progression suggests he could be a high draft pick. Travis Hunter, known for his versatility as a two-way player, has also garnered significant attention. Hunter's ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball makes him a unique and valuable asset.
In addition to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders also mentioned edge-rusher B.J. Green. The Arizona State transfer is coming off an impressive season where he recorded 39 tackles and six sacks. His performance has caught the attention of scouts, and Sanders believes Green has the potential to make it into the first round of the draft. However, Sanders chose to keep the identity of the fourth potential first-rounder a secret, adding an element of intrigue and anticipation.
This optimism from Deion Sanders reflects his belief in the talent and preparation of his players. If his predictions hold true, it would be a remarkable achievement for Colorado football and a testament to Sanders' coaching and scouting regimen.