Why LSU’s Jelani Watkins is the Perfect Transfer Portal Target for Colorado, Julian Lewis

This offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders should be focused on giving quarterback Julian Lewis the best chance to succeed by surrounding him with playmakers. While the team has needs across the roster, wide receiver should be at the top of the priority list.

Colorado will lean on sophomore Omarion Miller and potentially four-star recruit Xavier McDonald. There’s talent scattered elsewhere in the room, but this group could be the most competitive heading into the offseason.

When it comes to the transfer portal, the Buffaloes are looking for a true slot receiver to complement the roster. One name that makes a lot of sense is former LSU Tigers receiver Jelani Watkins.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Watkins' elite speed and natural playmaking ability out of the slot would give Lewis a reliable target who can turn short throws into explosive gains — something Colorado struggled with last season.

Adding Watkins through the transfer portal would instantly boost the Buffaloes’ passing attack and make defenses respect every inch of the field. With playmakers like him and Lewis on the roster, Colorado could transform its offense into one of the most dynamic units in the Big 12.

Why Jelani Watkins Could Be the Perfect Slot Target for Colorado

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins (17) runs against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have the potential to be one of the Big 12’s most explosive offenses, but it all comes down to Lewis’ development and the talent around him. Sanders saw just how special and dynamic Omarion Miller can be, and adding more playmakers like him should be a priority.

McDonald will be a true freshman and may need time to grow before making an immediate impact. That’s why bringing in Watkins and slotting him into the offense makes a lot of sense, especially if offensive coordinator Brennan Marion wants to push the ball downfield.

Watkins was a top-130 recruit in the 2024 class, ranked the No. 23 wide receiver by 247Sports.

A player with his skill set could make an immediate splash alongside Lewis and Marion, giving the offense a much-needed spark. It’s all about finding the right fit — Colorado doesn’t have a Travis Hunter-type player who can change a game with one touch.

Watkins’ arrival could elevate the entire receiver room, adding depth and competition that defenses will have to respect. With the right chemistry and coaching, the Buffaloes could turn a promising offense into one that keeps opponents constantly on their heels.

How Jelani Watkins Could Unlock Julian Lewis’ Full Potential

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

When it comes to quarterback development, whether in college or the NFL, having as many weapons as possible makes all the difference. The pairing of Miller and Watkins would give the Buffaloes’ offense an immediate boost, and if Sanders can add another running back from the transfer portal, it would take some of the pressure off Lewis.

If Sanders and his coaching staff want to get the most out of Lewis, the coaching staff needs to surround him with playmakers.

Watkins didn’t fit into the plans of newly hired Tigers coach Lane Kiffin, but Sanders has a way of connecting with players. That gives the Buffaloes a strong shot at landing a commitment if they decide to go after him.

If Watkins lands in Boulder, Lewis won’t just gain another weapon—he’ll have a teammate who can push the offense to the next level. With the right supporting cast, a quarterback like Lewis could turn his immense potential into real production.