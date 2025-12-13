LaNorris Sellers Set to Return to South Carolina for 2026 Season
While some of college football’s stars are preparing for their final snaps of football before jumping to the pros, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is reportedly getting ready for another year of school.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the Gamecocks for his redshirt junior year in 2026.
Sellers was considered a Heisman candidate and early-round draft prospect at the start of the 2025 season as the top dual-threat quarterback in the class. After a breakout season in 2024, in which he took home honors as the top freshman in the country, Sellers took a bit of a step back this year, with the Gamecocks struggling to a 4–8 record.
Had he opted for the draft, or to enter the transfer portal, Sellers would have gotten plenty of interest from potential suitors. Instead, it looks as though he’s set to run it back with South Carolina and push himself into the 2027 draft class.