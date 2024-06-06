Deion Sanders introduces cringeworthy coaching tactics, wants to sterilize sons to avoid "close calls"
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off another round of military drills last week and seemed to have some downtime on the other side. Deion Sanders found himself sharing a moment with all three of his sons Tuesday afternoon on the practice field. Bucky, Shilo, and Shedeur went around the horn, and Coach Prime even reminisced on his days in the NFL when he had a memorable "close call" with the Dallas Cowboys.
After telling his kids the best story that could have landed him on Maury nearly 30 years ago, Sanders then turned the tables on kin and explained what he wanted to do for them. "I was going to get y'all clipped and then reverse it when y'all ready," Coach Prime told Shilo and Shedeur in a moment captured by Well Off Media.
When people said the vibe was different this year in Boulder, this isn't what they were talking about. Sanders is having an interesting start to the offseason and it's noteworthy after "shaking off" the naysayers and trying to play up the "unapologetic" version of Prime to the masses. He has tried to come off as more relatable and personable to his players, but at what point does any of the "playing for clicks" sound more like a reality? This latest locker room pep talk probably doesn't fit Coach Prime's faith-based narrative either.
Colorado continues to put in work on the field with less than 100 days before the start of the 2024 football season. The Buffs will welcome FCS powerhouse North Dakota State into Boulder for a Thursday Night Light opener on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).