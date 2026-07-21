Colorado Safety Ben Finneseth's Nomination Pulls Back the Curtain on His Character

The Colorado Buffaloes have leaned on a particular former walk-on turned defensive starter as a leader over the last year. Safety Ben Finneseth has been the embodiment of commitment in the Coach Prime Era, sticking with the program through Deion Sanders’s arrival and earning a scholarship.

He’s displayed incredible character on the field but has done more than his fair share off the field as well. He’s now being recognized for those efforts, as the team announced that he has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. His work off the field is also a testament to what he does for the Buffs program, and why it is so important that the Buffaloes are bringing him back for 2026.

Ben Finneseth’s leadership-first mindset

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finneseth has built his career at Colorado around his mentality and natural leadership skills. While he is a sound player on the field, as a former walk-on, he’s always needed an extra aspect of his game to compete with the highly-rated recruits at Colorado.

His character has been his calling card, and Coach Prime credited it, as well as his dedication, for his earning his scholarship.

“All I’ve got to say is ‘Ben’ to anyone inside this program…and they’re going to say he works hard,” said Sanders after Colorado’s 2025 spring game. “He doesn’t take days off, he’s smart as a whip, he doesn’t blow coverages, he doesn’t miss assignments, always in a good mood…Ben is who we are, Ben exemplifies all of those points, and I love him to life not just as a football player but as a human being.”

How Ben Finneseth can help the Colorado Buffaloes in 2026

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finneseth’s role has received some speculation after he announced his extra year of eligibility for the 2026 season. The Buffaloes had built the roster under the impression that they’d be without him for the coming campaign, as he didn’t announce his return until late in the spring season and was even pursuing other career opportunities. That led to the program bringing in several talented safeties via the transfer portal.

Former Tennessee Volunteers safety Boo Carter is primarily moving out of the position, according to Sanders, but the likes of Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontenette will still present challenges for Finneseth.

Finneseth has shared frustration with the Buffs’ returners from the 2025 season, citing a lack of leadership as the primary reason for their struggles last year. He hasn’t pointed fingers, though, instead electing to take on more responsibility as a Buffs leader in 2026.

“The thing with last year was we just didn’t have the players that wanted to lead and were willing to lead, and it starts with me,” said Finneseth at Big 12 Media Days. “I didn’t feel confident enough in myself. After getting this past year under my belt and gaining some confidence, knowing I can play at this level, it’s significantly helped me.”

Ben Finneseth’s journey to his current role for the Colorado Buffaloes

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finneseth walked on at Colorado in 2021, joining a program coached by Karl Dorrell at the time. The Buffs went a combined 5-19 in Finneseth’s first two seasons, and despite a significant lack of talent on those rosters, he played in just three games.

When Coach Prime arrived, he brought a major influx of talent with him. But Finneseth didn’t back down from that competition, sticking around amid a mass exodus from the previous season’s roster. After two seasons with Sanders at the helm, Finneseth earned a scholarship ahead of the 2025 spring game.

Finneseth played in 10 games for Colorado in 2025, starting in six. However, his season was cut short after he suffered an injury against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The unsatisfying finish to his 2025 campaign has left redemption on his mind ahead of 2026.

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