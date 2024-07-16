Deion Sanders responds to Paul Finebaum's rebuke, saying "They mad mad"
Deion Sanders is no stranger taking heat, particularly from Paul Finebaum, who has consistently thrown shade at the Colorado Buffaloes as they prepare for their Big 12 season.
During a live hit from SEC Media Days, the ESPN analyst confidently asserted that the Buffaloes will never compete for the College Football Playoff and claimed that Deion lacks the patience to develop them into contenders. He labeled the team as “irrelevant in the big picture” and accused them of having a “ridiculously inflated view of themselves.” Finebaum didn't hold back, even mocking Shedeur Sanders' claim that the team is seen as everyone's "Super Bowl," dismissing Shedeur's accomplishments as negligible.
Despite the harsh words, Coach Prime chose to respond with grace and humor. He reposted the interview on X (Formerly Twitter), commenting, “God is good my brother & they mad mad! I sense a bit of anger & hostility. Lolololololol God bless @RGIII for always keeping it.” His post suggests he remains undeterred by the negativity, embracing a positive outlook instead.
Robert Griffin III, who was also featured in the interview, offered a different perspective during the interview. He believes that if Deion remains with Colorado for five years, he could potentially lead them to the college football playoffs. Griffin defended Shedeur, arguing that teams view Colorado as a “Super Bowl” due to their star players and the heightened pressure they face. He explained that other teams aim to defeat Colorado because of their top-ranked quarterback and wide receiver duo. Griffin also publicly disagreed with Finebaum’s criticism, making his support for Deion clear.
Finebaum's relentless critique of Deion Sanders and Colorado is not new. Since Deion and his son Shedeur arrived from Jackson State, Finebaum has been their most vocal critic. He appears to focus more on Deion himself rather than the team’s performance, dismissing Sanders as an “industry-created coaching celebrity” and criticizing his flamboyant coaching style. Finebaum even questioned Shedeur Sanders' ability to succeed, suggesting that his father's team is destined to fail.
Even Colorado’s notable victories haven't swayed Finebaum's negative stance. After Colorado’s significant win against TCU last year, Finebaum dismissed it, attributing it to TCU's tendency to falter in high-stakes situations. He quickly pointed to Colorado's subsequent loss to the Oregon Ducks as evidence that their previous win was a fluke. Finebaum seems determined to undermine Colorado's achievements, referring to their victory over TCU as “a Nova in the sky” and interpreting their losing streak as proof that “Deion’s party is over.”
As Colorado heads into the Big 12 season, it appears Finebaum will continue his critical commentary, regardless of the team’s performance.