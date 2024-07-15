ESPN analyst says Deion Sanders and Colorado "Irrelevant" in the big picture
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been at the center of a media whirlwind following the Big 12 Media Days, and much of the discourse has been polarized. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, who is never one to mince words and didn't on Monday morning. He offered a particularly critical take during ESPN’s First Take, focusing on the true standing of Colorado in the college football landscape.
Finebaum's perspective is that the Buffaloes are receiving an outsized amount of attention primarily due to Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter. He posits that without these high-profile figures, Colorado would not be on the national radar.
“Deion Sanders is the best salesman I’ve ever seen. I personally love the guy for what he stands for. But the program looking out has a ridiculously inflated view of itself,” Finebaum stated. He critiqued Shedeur Sanders’ recent comment that Colorado is “Everyone’s Super Bowl,” dismissing it as overconfidence.
“Shedeur, you are not. You are an easy win nowadays. You got off to a phenomenal start last year beating a couple of mediocre teams that had big names. And quite frankly you haven’t done anything since other than crash and burn.”
Indeed, Colorado’s performance last season supports Finebaum’s skepticism. The team started with a promising 4-2 record but then spiraled, losing its final six games to finish 4-8. Despite the buzz surrounding the Buffaloes as they enter the 2024 season, Finebaum remains unconvinced that the excitement is justified.
“Anyone asking whether Deion Sanders and Colorado are close to the playoffs simply doesn’t understand the reality of the road,” he asserted. Finebaum expressed doubts not only about the team’s immediate prospects but also about Deion Sanders’ long-term commitment to Colorado.
“They’re not going to the playoffs this year, and I’m not sure Deion Sanders is ever going to get them to the playoffs, because I don’t think he has the patience to stay at Colorado long enough.”
Finebaum also criticized the media’s role in amplifying the hype around Colorado, suggesting that more deserving teams are being overlooked.
“I know that the media loves this story. We fall all over ourselves. But Colorado isn’t important in college football. Deion Sanders is,” he said. “He’s a standalone person. He’s one of the most charismatic people we’ve ever seen. But Colorado is nothing. They don’t matter. They’re irrelevant in the big picture of college football.”
Finebaum’s assessment is clear to the masses. While Sanders is a remarkable figure in college football, his presence alone does not make Colorado a powerhouse. The Buffaloes, despite their notable players like Sanders and Hunter, have yet to prove their relevance on the field.
As the 2024 season approaches, Colorado’s journey will be closely watched, starting with their opener against North Dakota State on August 28. Whether they can translate the hype into success on the field remains to be seen.