Deion Sanders says he is judged on different scale compared to other coaches
Deion Sanders' arrival at Colorado brought a whirlwind of attention and speculation. His outspoken nature and confidence in his coaching abilities set the stage for a highly anticipated debut season.
The stunning victory over TCU was a statement that echoed through the college football landscape, showcasing Sanders' potential to turn the Buffaloes into contenders. However, the subsequent decline in performance highlighted the challenges of maintaining consistency in a competitive environment of the Power Five.
Despite the mixed results, Sanders' tenure has been marked by significant player movement, reflecting his aggressive approach to building a team. His statement about being judged on a different scale underscores the scrutiny he faces, both as a high-profile figure and a Black head coach in a predominantly white sport.
“I’m judged on a different scale,” Sanders said. “My wins are totally different than your wins. Your wins, you just judge football, that’s why I start out (talking about) education and academics and so forth. I have to give you those things so you understand there’s a greater scope.”
Sanders is one of the more vocal presences in college football, and his son, Shedeur, is following in his footsteps. He's one of the most media ready players of this generation in college football. In an era where NIL comes before NFL, the Colorado QB has his sights set on showing he's not chasing a major payday and it will come in due time. But he also pointed out the attention the Buffs bring to the table.
“I remember first media day when I was in HBCU, I said we won’t lose the game. I’m undefeated in the SWAC, so I already know what the expectation comes with, I know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl," Sanders said. "So, I always stay level-headed, stay grounded because I would never want to be that guy, look back, and not being able to take advantage of the moment that we have right now.”
As Colorado transitions to the Big 12, the pressure mounts for Coach Prime to replicate the success he enjoyed at Jackson State. His tenure there was impressive, characterized by an undefeated streak in conference play during his final two years.
This history of success, coupled with the visibility of his role at Colorado, positions Sanders as a pivotal figure in the evolving landscape of college football.