Deion Sanders says "I'm a father, not a baby daddy" about leaving Colorado with sons
Deion Sanders has reaffirmed his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, even as his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter will likely head into their final college season.
The Hall-of-Famer talked about becoming an empty nester on Big Noon Conversations with Joel Klatt on Monday. Sanders emphasized his role as a leader and father, distancing himself from the idea of following his sons to the NFL.
"I'm a leader of men, not a follower of men," he stated. "I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons, I don't follow my sons."
He also highlighted his intention to remain at Colorado and dominate in his role.
Since his arrival in Boulder, there has been speculation about whether Sanders would remain at Colorado for an extended period of time or use early success as a stepping stone to head elsewhere. This kind of career brings turnover and those who excel at lower-tier programs don't stay there long. Sanders' tenure at Jackson State set a precedent for such speculation.
While he had a grand vision for the program and HBCU football, he left after three years, moving to Colorado. At the time, the Colorado job represented a step up but was also considered one of the less attractive vacancies in the Power Five conferences.
Sanders, 56, has reiterated his commitment to Colorado, suggesting he could stay anywhere from five to ten years or more. However, statements like these often hold little weight due to the rapidly changing landscape of college football. Also, his health has been in decline after multiple surgeries to remove blood clots in recent years. He recently showed off his amputated foot during an appearance on Good Morning America.
Colorado experienced the unpredictability of Mel Tucker, who was on a plane to Michigan State an hour after telling CU boosters he would be staying for years to come.
Ultimately, Sanders' commitment will be tested if Colorado shows significant improvement in 2024, attracting interest from other schools or wanting to fully retire will be attractive options. His dedication to the program will truly be measured by his response to such opportunities. Until then, his assurances of a long-term stay at Colorado remain a hopeful promise rather than a guaranteed reality.