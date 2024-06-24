Five takeaways from Deion Sanders and Big Noon Conversation with Joel Klatt
Deion Sanders joined Joel Klatt to preview the upcoming season for the Colorado Buffaloes for "Big Noon Conversations" on FOX Sports. The two had an in-depth conversation ahead of another highly-anticipated season for the Buffs. They discussed the learning curve for Sanders coming to Power Five, his future expectations for when his sons, along with Travis Hunter who are NFL bound in 2025, and the value of personal relationships.
Here are five takeaways from Klatt's conversation with Coach Prime.
Year 1: A rollercoaster ride leaving the station in Boulder
Deion Sanders has had a transformative impact on the Colorado Buffaloes football program. When he first arrived in Boulder, expectations were high, and he told the world he was bringing his "Louis Luggage." His experience promised a rejuvenation for the team. The first three games of the 2023 season seemed to affirm these hopes, with Colorado starting out undefeated and grabbing headlines across the country. However, the initial euphoria was tempered by the subsequent 4-8 finish, and riding a six-game skid, highlighting both the promise and the challenges that lay ahead.
"I need a little bit more patience," Sanders admitted. "I needed a little more patience in certain areas. Because I know what's supposed to be happening, and I'm hearing what's supposed to be happening. If it's not happening — my best statement I make to the staff is, "If you allow it to happen, that's on you." It's just consequently on me."
Reflecting on his first year, Sanders admits to Klatt that the team lacked the consistency needed to sustain its early success. In his book "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field," he emphasizes the importance of self-evaluation, a practice he has rigorously applied to himself. Sanders' in-season assessment revealed a critical gap in the team’s ability to compete at the highest level, particularly in the trenches. While the skill positions were well-manned due to his recruiting prowess, the offensive and defensive lines struggled against stronger opponents. This discrepancy was glaringly exposed in games against top-tier teams like Oregon, who dismantled Colorado to open conference play.
The lessons learned that will stick with Sanders
The 2023 season was a learning curve for Sanders, who recognized the need for greater patience and a more strategic approach. Despite his extensive experience and success as a player, coaching at the collegiate level presented new challenges that required adaptation and growth. Sanders acknowledges moments of frustration when the team’s performance did not align with his expectations, emphasizing that accountability starts with the coaching staff. His mantra, "If you allow it to happen, that's on you," underscores his commitment to responsibility and continuous improvement.
Sanders' ambition to be remembered as "Coach Prime" rather than just a legendary player is driving him to not only achieve success but also to provoke meaningful change within the program. He understands that success is multi-faceted, requiring presence, consistency, and the ability to inspire and develop young athletes. This vision is not just about winning games but also about building a legacy that transcends his storied playing career.
It's about looking ahead and not too far behind
As Sanders prepares for his second season, he is focused on addressing the weaknesses identified in year one. The recruitment strategy has been adjusted to attract talent that can bolster the team's performance in the trenches, ensuring better protection for his son, Shedeur Sanders, who plays quarterback. The aim is to build a more resilient and balanced team capable of competing at the highest levels.
One of the key aspects of Sanders' long-term vision is his commitment to staying with the program and leading it to sustained success, even as his sons and star players like Travis Hunter prepare for potential NFL careers. Sanders emphasizes his role as a leader and a father, distinguishing himself from being just a "baby daddy" who follows his sons. This distinction is crucial as it highlights his dedication to the Colorado program and his desire to build a lasting legacy independent of his children’s careers.
"Okay, let me start by saying I'm a leader of men, not a follower of men," Sanders added. "I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons, I don't follow my sons. My sons, Travis included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I'm not following them to the NFL. I'm gonna lead. I'm a daddy, not a baby daddy. I'm a real father. I paved the way for my babies, they're not paving the way for me."
Navigating the changing landscape of college football will be a battle
The landscape of college football is rapidly evolving, with significant changes in player compensation through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. Sanders supports these changes but also stresses the need for balance and accountability. He echoes sentiments expressed by Nick Saban, who retired citing frustration with the current state of college football. Sanders acknowledges the complexities introduced by NIL and the transfer portal, advocating for a system that ensures fair compensation while maintaining competitive integrity.
"It's changed. It's different. He kept it a buck, he kept it 100. I know how he got to that point You hear the stories, but you know the truth when you hear the truth and I know the truth. I just hate it for him because I felt as though he had so much more left, but I understand," Sanders said about Saban.
"When it's not in you to do it that way and you want to do it this way. Shoot, it was dark. Like, man, we lost the OG. He means so much to me personally as a man and just watching him from near and far, being able to have access to pick up a phone and call him whenever I would need him and I didn't abuse that situation whatsoever. I hate that we lost him for college football. It shouldn't be like that."
Sanders' relationship with Saban, often showcased in their Aflac commercials, is a testament to the value of mentorship. Despite Saban’s retirement, Sanders continues to draw inspiration and advice from him and other seasoned coaches. This network of support helps Sanders navigate the challenges of coaching at the collegiate level, providing him with insights and strategies to adapt and succeed.
Coach Prime sees the importance of adaptation
Entering the 2024 season, expectations are high for the Buffaloes. Sanders is optimistic about the team’s potential, believing that the adjustments made in the offseason have addressed critical weaknesses. The goal is not just incremental improvement but substantial progress that positions Colorado as a contender in the Big 12 and potentially in the national playoff picture.
Sanders' ultimate goal is to create a program that consistently competes at the highest level, embodying the principles of excellence and resilience. His vision is clear: to transform Colorado into a powerhouse that commands respect and admiration. This journey requires not only tactical adjustments and strategic recruitment but also fostering a culture of accountability, hard work, and continuous improvement.
Coach Prime’s tenure at Colorado is still in its early stages, but his impact is already significant. His first year highlighted both the promise and the challenges of rebuilding a football program. With a clear understanding of what needs to be done, Sanders is poised to lead Colorado to new heights. His commitment to the program, coupled with his strategic vision and ability to inspire, sets the stage for a potentially transformative era in Colorado football.
As year two unfolds, the journey of Coach Prime continues to captivate and inspire, embodying the relentless pursuit of excellence.