ESPN analyst says Colorado should fire someone for scheduling error
Deion Sanders doesn't have much say over this year's schedule. But some wish that he did. ESPN's Pete Thamel believes the Colorado Buffaloes may have a trap game right off the bat.
"You do not schedule an FCS game you can lose," Thamel said on the ESPN Gameday podcast. "You just don't do it. Now, North Dakota State might not have been what they were three or four years ago, but they're still excellent. And they are going to be sound."
"That is a game that whoever scheduled that eight years ago or whoever they are, should be shaking in their boots because that's just going to be very interesting," Thamel added.
Colorado made the agreement with the FCS powerhouse eight years ago before the hype of The Rise kicked in. The Buffs are hosting Bison and will break out the checkbook. Thamel could be right. If NDST ends up leaving Folsom Field with a win, it could be trouble for the program early. At the very least, Sanders and crew might've backed out and gone another route to get momentum going.
If the Buffaloes find a way to lose to North Dakota State to open the 2024 season, it's going to create a lot of unwanted noise. The naysayers will be lining up down the block to bask in all the negative glory.
Colorado's lone home game in non-conference play was moved up to Thursday, August 29. Game time and television has yet to be determined.