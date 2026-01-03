How To Watch Colorado's Big 12 Opener vs. Arizona State: Preview, TV, Prediction

The Big 12's two worst teams last season will open conference play on Saturday. Coach Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes, falling to earth from a historic start, will hope the Arizona State Sun Devils don't fry them in the stratosphere.

Tad Boyle, Buffs Slumping Into Big 12 Play

Colorado heads to Tempe after a 10-3 non-conference slate that started beyond most's expectations but has hit a rut. The Buffs won their first eight but lost three of their last five games, including a defeat to Northern Colorado for the first time in 89 years.

But given their recent play, even a loss of that magnitude felt inevitable. Colorado's defense has been shambolic all season, allowing 77.4 points per game on 50 percent shooting. Defending beyond the arc has been calculus, as opponents make 38.4 percent of their 3s against the Buffs, most in the Big 12 by nearly five percentage points.

It was coupled with inconsistent offense in Colorado's two losses. The Buffaloes shot 11-for-40 (27.5 percent) from distance and found just three sources of bench points against Stanford and UNC.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson dazzled in both, notably scoring a season-high 25 points against the Bears. Yet he remains the Buffs' sixth man, with Boyle keeping him at 26.1 minutes per game off the bench.

That may change now that Johnson has continuously proven his usage, though it's uncertain if it'd be in favor of transfer guard Barrington Hargress, another offensive-minded ball-handler who has been playing well. Boyle has put defense-oriented Felix Kossaras at shooting guard for most of this season.

Another question mark in Colorado's starting five remains at the center spot. Elijah Malone returned after a rough first year in Boulder to positive early returns, but he's struggled mightily lately, not collecting more than six points or five rebounds in over a month.

Arizona State Facing Familiar Challenges

Meanwhile, ASU (9-4) is fresh off a season with just four Big 12 wins, but two of them were against the Buffaloes. The Sun Devils' most lopsided win after Dec. 3 of last year came when hosting Colorado, 81-61.

However, personnel have changed dramatically under longtime coach Bobby Hurley. Pepperdine transfer guard Maurice Odom leads the way with 16.3 points and 6.2 assists per game, the latter average ranking 20th in the nation. Former NAIA star guard Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.6 points, and freshman center Massamba Diop has added 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Arizona State has impressive wins and some sour losses on the ledger thus far, beating a strong Texas squad, rolling over Oklahoma and never falling out of a bout with current AP No. 7 Gonzaga. However, the Sun Devils fell to lowly Oregon State in their final non-conference tilt.

ASU enters ranked No. 78 in KenPom, eight spots ahead of Colorado. Both squads seem improved from their race to last place one year ago, but are still very much rebuilding.

Colorado @ Arizona State Prediction

The Buffs have a feasible foe ahead, but must face a feat that eluded them all of last season: a road conference win. Colorado's negative momentum and absent defense will barrel into Saturday, leading to a close but frustrating 83-79 loss.