Breaking Down Transfer EDGE Andrew Zock’s Potential Fit With Colorado’s Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is in full swing, with the transfer portal officially open for coach Deion Sanders and his staff. The program already has several defensive recruits scheduled to visit Boulder as the program begins reshaping that side of the ball.

One of the more intriguing names on the list is FCS standout Andrew Zock, who is set to visit on Jan. 7. Zock has flown under the radar but could end up being one of the more underrated portal targets this cycle.

Rebuilding the defensive line will be a major priority this offseason, as the Buffaloes are set to lose 10 players from the position group. That kind of turnover makes the transfer portal essential, and Zock fits the profile of a developmental edge rusher coming off a strong sophomore season.

With his combination of length and production, he represents the kind of upside swing Sanders and his staff can afford to take while overhauling the front.

If Zock can carry over his FCS production from Mercer, he could quickly earn a spot in the rotation for a defensive line that needs immediate help. For the Buffaloes, he’s the type of low-risk, high-upside addition that could quietly pay off in a big way.

Andrew Zock Could Be an Underrated Portal Target for the Buffaloes

Sanders and his staff have a lot of work ahead, starting with addressing the defensive line through the transfer portal. One of their top early targets should be Andrew Zock, who put together a strong season with Mercer.

Last season with the Bears, Zock recorded 46 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, while adding three pass deflections. That’s the kind of production the Buffaloes need on defense heading into next season.

While projecting upside is important, adding proven production has to be a priority this offseason.

With multiple seasons of eligibility remaining, Zock is the type of underrated talent who could help jumpstart Colorado’s defense. After losing so many players, Sanders and his staff need to focus on building a foundation that extends beyond a single season.

If Zock can carry over that production, he could step right into a rotation in need of playmakers. That combination of immediate impact and long-term potential is exactly what the Buffaloes should be targeting in the transfer portal.

The Defensive Line Must Be the Focal Point of Colorado’s Offseason Plan

The Buffaloes’ defense showed some flashes last season, particularly in the secondary, but consistency was tough to find. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard led the unit with 79 tackles and three forced turnovers.

Senior Preston Hodge added 13 pass deflections, giving the back end some stability, but the secondary still had to cover for issues up front.

The real trouble was on the defensive line, where Colorado struggled to stop the run. The team’s sack leader had just 2.5 sacks, and opponents often controlled the line of scrimmage.

That’s why fixing the defensive line has to be Sanders’ primary focus this offseason. Getting that group right is key to stopping the run and putting pressure on quarterbacks, and it could completely change how the defense performs next season.