Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders goes luxury car shopping in Las Vegas amid NFL Draft buzz

Colorado 'Grown' QB comes close to landing another six-figure car

Kenny Lee

Deion Sanders Jr./Well Off Media
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders is making headlines again, but this time, it’s not for his skills on the field. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback was spotted in Las Vegas this week, browsing high-end vehicles at Vegas Auto Gallery.

With the 2025 NFL Draft just two months away, Sanders’ trip to Sin City has only fueled speculation about his future as a potential top-five pick. Joined by his older brother, Bucky, who documented the outing for Well Off Media, Shedeur set his sights on a Rolls-Royce Phantom with an Exterior Black Diamond finish and an Interior Grace White w/Peony Red Accents.

The luxury sedan comes with a hefty $495,000 price tag, but Sanders noted he would close the deal if it came in an earth green color—adding his personal touch to an already extravagant ride.

If Sanders pulls the trigger on the Rolls-Royce, it would be another high-end addition to his growing collection of six-figure vehicles. He already made waves by becoming the first in Colorado to own a Tesla Cyberbeast, a futuristic electric truck that perfectly complements his flashy style.

Warren Sapp says Miami wanted '20 hours per day' for same role with Deion Sanders

The timing of this Vegas trip has only added to the intrigue surrounding Sanders' NFL Draft decision. While many believe he could be a top-five pick in April, others wonder if he could slide further down the board. If he falls to No. 6 with Las Vegas Raiders, he could pick up the car in person.

Shedeur Sanders reportedly has Rolls-Royce booted by CU campus police

Regardless of where he lands, Sanders is clearly preparing for a lifestyle that matches his star power. With the Combine just around the corner, the buzz around his draft stock—and his taste for luxury—is only getting louder.

Published
Kenny Lee
KENNY LEE

Kenny Lee is a college sports writer for On SI. The Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department in Alabama. He previously worked for NASCAR in content distribution and has been featured on ESPN and FOX Sports. Lee is also an aviation enthusiast who spends time plane-spotting and participates in the flight simulation community.

Home/Buffs Social