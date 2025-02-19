Shedeur Sanders goes luxury car shopping in Las Vegas amid NFL Draft buzz
Shedeur Sanders is making headlines again, but this time, it’s not for his skills on the field. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback was spotted in Las Vegas this week, browsing high-end vehicles at Vegas Auto Gallery.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just two months away, Sanders’ trip to Sin City has only fueled speculation about his future as a potential top-five pick. Joined by his older brother, Bucky, who documented the outing for Well Off Media, Shedeur set his sights on a Rolls-Royce Phantom with an Exterior Black Diamond finish and an Interior Grace White w/Peony Red Accents.
The luxury sedan comes with a hefty $495,000 price tag, but Sanders noted he would close the deal if it came in an earth green color—adding his personal touch to an already extravagant ride.
If Sanders pulls the trigger on the Rolls-Royce, it would be another high-end addition to his growing collection of six-figure vehicles. He already made waves by becoming the first in Colorado to own a Tesla Cyberbeast, a futuristic electric truck that perfectly complements his flashy style.
Warren Sapp says Miami wanted '20 hours per day' for same role with Deion Sanders
The timing of this Vegas trip has only added to the intrigue surrounding Sanders' NFL Draft decision. While many believe he could be a top-five pick in April, others wonder if he could slide further down the board. If he falls to No. 6 with Las Vegas Raiders, he could pick up the car in person.
Shedeur Sanders reportedly has Rolls-Royce booted by CU campus police
Regardless of where he lands, Sanders is clearly preparing for a lifestyle that matches his star power. With the Combine just around the corner, the buzz around his draft stock—and his taste for luxury—is only getting louder.