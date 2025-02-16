Warren Sapp says Miami wanted '20 hours per day' for same role with Deion Sanders
Warren Sapp recently opened up about why he didn’t return to his alma mater, the University of Miami, revealing that head coach Mario Cristobal’s expectations were simply too demanding. Speaking on a podcast with Uncle Luke, Sapp shared that he initially wanted to join Cristobal’s staff in the same senior quality control analyst role he currently holds under Deion Sanders at Colorado. However, the Hall of Fame defensive lineman was put off by the requirements.
"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me, senior quality control analyst," Sapp said. "I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up." The biggest roadblock? A staggering workload. "A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day," Sapp explained. "So I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."
That was enough for Sapp to turn away from Miami and fully embrace his role in Boulder. Now, his position with the Buffaloes could be expanding. He mentioned that he’s heading back to Colorado to sign a new contract with a new title next week. With defensive line coach Damione Lewis recently leaving for Miami, speculation has grown that Sapp could step into that role under Sanders.
Colorado’s coaching staff is also seeing another major addition, as Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk is joining the Buffaloes. Additionally, a recent report has hinted that Sanders may not be done making high-profile coaching hires, teasing the arrival of another "big time" coach.
With Sapp and Faulk already in place, Colorado continues to build one of the most star-studded staffs in college football.