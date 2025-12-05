Titans vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Sanders Win in Cleveland?)
Shedeur Sanders has a great chance to impress when the Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee has just one win all season, and that wasn’t all that deserved in Arizona.
The oddsmakers have the Browns as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Titans vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +4.5 (-118)
- Browns -4.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Titans: +164
- Browns: -198
Total
- 33.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened in a battle between two of the league’s worst teams.
Can Sanders and the Browns take care of business at home?
Titans vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Titans vs. Browns betting preview:
Myles Garrett is a special case, but when a defensive player is really the only player to highlight outside of a fifth-round pick making his third career start, neither team has much going for them.
I can’t trust either team here, specifically their offenses. That’s why I’m looking to the under in this one, even with the total set at a low 33.5.
Pick: Under 33.5 (-110)
I still don’t see many points being put on the board between these two lowly teams, but perhaps Cleveland’s fans will have something to cheer for with Sanders under center.
Final Score Prediction: Browns 20, Titans 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.