Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce and others ticketed by CU Parking Police during practice
There is no college campus in America with truly "friendly" parking. But at 6 a.m. during fall camp in a parking garage attached to the stadium you play in, nobody would expect tickets to be handed out. However, Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders learned that lesson the hard way, again.
After his Rolls-Royce Phantom was booted near the Champion Center last year, Sanders and many of his teammates were ticketed by CU's Parking Police on Wednesday morning. The tickets claimed the violation was: "No valid parking privileges associated with this vehicle were found for this location." It also came with a $60 fine. While this isn't a new story, the fresh round of tickets for comes days after Deion Sanders invited campus police to talk with the players as they reported for camp.
The repeat offenses have been well-documented over the past year. At least eight players had their cars towed for parking near the practice bubble down the hill last summer. "A hefty couple hundred dollars was charged by the towing service to get cars out of impound," a Buffs player told SI.
Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig posted receipts that show he paid over $3,000 for 52 parking violations last year alone. Travis Hunter spoke out against the rash of tickets, saying he is "tired" of paying them. Outside of the players, Coach Prime was ticketed before heading to Oregon last September.
You'd think that with the astronomical revenue that Sanders and the program is bringing into Boulder, they'd let parking violations slide a bit or get parking passes. Anyone who's ever dealt with parking police or towing companies knows that they do not care who you are and don't want to hear stories.
Colorado continues fall camp before the start of the 2024 season with North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).