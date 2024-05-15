Shedeur Sanders shows off new look as Bucky scores $30K Vegas win
Deion Sanders Jr., known for his presence behind the camera and capturing moments for CU, made the most of his time in Las Vegas this week.
Accompanied by Shedeur Sanders and a few Buffs offensive lineman, Bucky hit the strip and came away with over $30k in winnings. He showed off his loot for the latest Well Off Media video. The two brothers talked about different ways to approach tables games in a casino. Shedeur, who was showing off a fresh look, talked about playing $500 per blackjack hand. While Bucky encourages a slow and steady come up.
Coach Prime's oldest son emphasizing the importance of having fun over winning money while gambling. The third trip to Vegas since February reflects on Bucky's interest beyond football and social media curation. He was out in Sin City last week with boxing sensation Ryan Garcia, who is fresh off a victory in the ring over and attended CU's Spring Game. The two were in attendance at the Canelo fight, which was a small fraction of the trip.
Sanders continues to navigate the world of entrepreneurship and entertainment. His influence and success are poised to grow, fueled by his passion for documenting the journey of his brother's NFL dreams.