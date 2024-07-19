The "Prime Effect" hits College Football 25, but reality might tell a different story
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have a lot to prove in the upcoming season. All the hype surrounding the program is beginning to wear off or at least some thought. They were eleventh in the Big 12 football preseason media poll out of 16 conference teams.
Coach Prime is drumming up a speech to get Buffs fans engaged because the team couldn’t get one first-place vote from the media. There must not have been anyone from EA Sports College Football to provide some insight on why CU's rankings should be higher, especially when the producers for the game rated the offensive line higher than what many expected.
The excitement from last season paired with the release of CFB 25 has fans asking the analysts what they're seeing. Because they’ve watched Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter play against one another each with to see the playmakers on the field to go along with the plays being run to move the bowl down the field effortlessly. It has given those who've watched it belief the Buffs will win the Big 12 Championship.
EA Sports' College Football 25 features NSWF glitch with Colorado's mascot
The simulated Colorado games that have been circulating around social media between Colorado and Florida State, along with several other college football teams has fans excited about the upcoming season. Those who're purchasing the game have gone into a frenzy because of what Hunter and Sanders bring to the game play of it all. They've been able to relate to how they play the game. The strange thing is in real life football games are played and won on the field and not on paper or through simulation games, hoping to get the outcome that goes in favor of your favorite team.
According to 247Sports, the Buffs are tied for 29th with the number of returning players they have coming back to play the 2024 football season. Colorado will have a total of 14 returning players. (7-offense, 5-defense, 2-special teams) Prime has done a complete overhaul of the roster once again that may net them a few extra wins, but not enough for them to win the Big 12. The Buffs will likely go 5-7 this season and missing the cut to make it to a bowl game. At least, that's what oddsmakers are projecting.