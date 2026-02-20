Colorado Buffaloes' Most Underrated Portal Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes were among the more active programs in the transfer portal, acquiring 43 players. Former Houston offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter is one of their more under-the-radar additions, and he can prove to be a critical pickup.

In 2025, offensive lineman Zarian McGill started all 12 games for the Buffaloes, but he is off to the 2026 NFL Draft. With McGill’s departure, Hunter can compete to become the starting center, making him a crucial addition to the roster.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Demetrius Hunter’s Big 12 Playing Experience

One of the biggest aspects of Hunter's acquisition is his playing experience. He spent four seasons with the Houston Cougars, originally joining as a four-star prospect, per 247Sports, and became the team’s starter in 2024.

Not only does he bring Power Four starting experience, starting in 25 games with Houston, but he has spent the past two seasons starting against Big 12 teams. In 345 pass-blocking snaps, Hunter did not allow any sacks or quarterback hits throughout 2025.

Hunter is rated as a three-star player, the No. 72 interior offensive lineman in the portal, per 247Sports. He is transferring to Colorado with one year of eligibility remaining and a chance to compete for the starting position.

Hunter could compete against his former team this season, as the Colorado Buffaloes will host the Houston Cougars on Nov. 14.

Colorado's Revamped Offensive Line in 2026

The Buffaloes’ offensive line will look different next season, but that could be a positive. In addition to McGill departing, the team lost offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who transferred to LSU. Seaton was a surprising and tough loss, and the team's aggressiveness in the portal is proving to be important.

As a whole, Colorado hit the portal hard, but the program is notably building a talented offensive line. Other offensive linemen joining the team through the portal, in addition to Hunter, are Bo Hughley, Jose Soto, Jayven Richardson, and Taj White.

With Seaton’s departure, Hughley can compete for the starting left tackle position after spending the past two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, starting in two games.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Returning to the roster are offensive linemen Larry Johnson III and Yahya Attia, who could both compete to start in the fall. Both have experience playing for the Buffaloes and can help elevate the offense in 2026.

Colorado's offensive line has struggled to find consistency under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, but the revamped unit taking a step forward could come at the perfect time. Quarterback Julian Lewis is Colorado’s expected starter, and protecting him will help lead Colorado’s offense to success.

Lewis started in just four games in his true freshman season, starting in two. In addition to Lewis gaining valuable game experience, it also showed he needs protection, as he was sacked 12 times, seven of which were against West Virginia in his first start.

Giving their young quarterback protection will be a big help for the Buffaloes as they work to improve after a three-win season.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While also protecting Lewis, adding Hunter and other key linemen can improve Colorado’s run game, which has struggled in the Sanders era.

In 2025, Colorado averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. Running back Micah Welch led the team with just 384 yards, with an apparent need for the ground game to improve. Colorado hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who could prove to be the program's biggest hire of the offseason.

Before joining Colorado, Marion was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets, who averaged 262.6 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt.

To implement that kind of offense with the Buffaloes, the staff brought in several offensive linemen to help bring Colorado's offense to the next level.

