ESPN analyst predicts Deion Sanders' next coaching move in 2025
Lincoln Riley isn't on the hot seat at USC, but don't tell that to ESPN's Paul Finebaum. The ESPN college football analyst was openly critical of his coaching performance in Los Angeles, even going as far as to label Riley's 2023 season as "one of the worst coaching jobs" he has ever seen.
Finebaum believes Riley should be fired by the end of the Trojans' 2024 campaign and has already suggested a "perfect replacement."
Believe it or not, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders should take over the USC job. This comes after Finebaum took several shots at Coach Prime during last week's SEC Media Days.
"The answer after this season is Deion Sanders," Finebaum said. "He's going to be tired of Colorado, because quite frankly, it's not 'Prime Time.' He's done well... As well as he can with his son, Travis Hunter, and all the Stephen A and Shannon Sharpe appearances. But that's going to dry up this year because they're not going to be that great. But you put Prime in Tinseltown and I think you have one of the great combinations in history."
Finebaum also touched on all the resources USC can offer over Colorado and how Sanders can capitalize on being in a top media market.
Riley and the Trojans lost five of the final seven games last year. This will be his first season in Los Angeles without superstar quarterback Caleb Williams under center. The pressure is mounting for Riley to demonstrate his coaching capabilities and turn the Trojans' fortunes around in 2024 while moving over to the Big Ten.
College football host slams Coach Prime as "flashy talking guy" who didn't earn title
On the other hand, Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to improve on their own performance. Sanders, a high-profile coach known for his charisma and success, has already made significant strides with Colorado. However, Finebaum's suggestion that Sanders might be a better fit in Los Angeles highlights the potential for a seismic shift in college football coaching dynamics. Sanders' move to USC could bring a fresh and exciting era to the Trojans, aligning with the glitz and glamour of Southern California.
Finebaum's endorsement of Sanders as a potential replacement for Riley underscores the high stakes and intense pressures of college football coaching. Whether either coach can silence the critics with a successful 2024 season or not will be the storyline going forward.