Anonymous Pac-12 coach pushes "Daddy Ball" narrative with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman
In the spotlight of college football, Colorado shines brightly with quarterback Shedeur Sanders under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders, who took over the Buffaloes last year. As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, speculation swirls around Shedeur's potential NFL draft stock. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic asked a few coaches from multiple conferences about Sanders. They all remained anonymous with an array of responses.
Feldman's extensive analysis positions Sanders as a potential top pick alongside Georgia's Carson Beck in the 2025 NFL Draft. Interviews with former Pac-12 coaches reveal high praise for Sanders, with one deeming him as a "pro ready" passer and another impressed by his ability to make plays despite facing immense pressure. They gave comparisons to other Pac-12 quarterbacks who transitioned to the NFL, sparking debate on the ceiling for CU's prolific passer.
While some initially doubted Sanders' skillset compared to his peers, others were pleasantly surprised by his performance and resilience under pressure last year. Especially, after Sanders hung in to take a record 52 sacks.
“He’s an NFL guy,” said one former Pac-12 head coach who faced Colorado in 2023 told Feldman. “Is he the first pick of the draft? I don’t know, but I think he’s a real dude. I think he throws it well. He’s accurate. I think he’s a first-round draft pick. I think Deion’s going to try to win Shedeur the Heisman. I think they’ll be good. They have good wideouts. Their O-line will be better. I think they’ll be way better and they’ll have a good year.”
Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions in his first Power Five season. It was a crazy rollercoaster ride for the Buffs that resulted in a six-game to end the season, including all but one of them coming by a margin of eight points or less.
Another coach Feldman interviewed was impressed by Sanders and the way he approached the game. “I was more impressed with Shedeur than I thought I was gonna be,” said another former Pac-12 head coach said to Feldman. “But I didn’t think he was as good as some of the other (Pac-12) quarterbacks we saw, like (Michael) Penix and Caleb (Williams) and (Bo) Nix. But I will say, it was hard to tell with how much pressure he was under. He got pummeled. That was as hard as it gets, but if they can keep him upright, he can make plays and extend plays. I do think it’ll be a better evaluation this year of what he can really do.”
At this point, Sanders' main rival for the top draft spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, Georgia's Carson Beck, garners accolades for his athleticism, quick release, and football IQ. His standout debut season coupled with his prototypical quarterback attributes, makes him a formidable contender for the coveted first overall pick.
Despite the NFL draft buzz, Sanders remains focused on leading the Buffaloes to success in the upcoming season. With impressive stats from the previous year, Sanders aims to elevate his team's performance and maybe put himself in the Heisman conversation later this year. As the countdown to facing North Dakota State begins, all eyes are on Sanders and Colorado in his final year in Boulder.