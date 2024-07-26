Keyshawn Johnson says USC admins won't consider Coach Prime, citing race factor
Deion Sanders brings a transformative energy wherever he goes, but embracing his impact requires giving up control. It's one of the reasons why Colorado's athletic director Rick George was able to convince the Hall-of-Famer to continue his coaching career in Boulder. However, not every school is forward-thinking like Colorado.
Recently, ESPN's Paul Finebaum suggested that if Lincoln Riley were to be removed after the 2024 season, Sanders could rescue the USC Trojans with his dynamic personality. However, the notion of USC handing over full control of their program to Sanders was decisively addressed by Keyshawn Johnson during Wednesday's episode of Undisputed.
The USC legend provided a thorough rebuttal to Finebaum’s claims, emphasizing the improbability of Southern Cal reps relinquishing control to Sanders. He stated, "It would be too much for them to surrender the athletic program to Deion Sanders." Johnson pointed out that unlike Colorado, USC would not take such a risk. For Sanders to make his mark, he needs complete control, a liberty USC is unlikely to grant him.
"The administration, they got a certain feel on how they want to do things," Johnson said. That's just the way we've always been. It's the weirdest thing. His personality is was too much for the University. It's way too much." Johnson went on to explain how the USC sidelines wouldn't allow a vast number of celebrities to roam the sidelines, like Sanders has established at CU.
College football host slams Coach Prime as "flashy talking guy" who didn't earn title
Sanders' success at Colorado is partly due to his unrestricted ability to market and execute his vision. Johnson went further and linked the discussion to generational factors within USC's administration, including alleged racism. He highlighted the lengthy intervals between starting Black quarterbacks at USC, noting that it took until Lincoln Riley's tenure to bring Caleb Williams onto the team. This timeline underscores the systemic challenges within the program that might resist Sanders' full integration.
"(USC's) Administration, man let me tell you...What we tend to do is we have been known as a university to "stick to the norm." What the norm is, we don't change. We stay the same. How long it took and that's not even talking about the race factor of it with (Sanders) being a black coach. You know how long it took for us to even get a start black quarterback? The last one we had was an 88' with Rodney Pete."
Johnson concluded his thoughts by contrasting USC's established legacy with Sanders' legacy-building approach. "Can you imagine, Colorado turned it over to him, you imagine the people at USC turning it over? I couldn’t, not even the least bit," he remarked. This sentiment reflects the broader skepticism about whether USC would ever concede control to Sanders, given their entrenched traditions and existing framework.
"That's just not what my Administration...That's just not their thought process," Johnson said about considering Sanders. "It would be too much for them to surrender the athletic program to Deion Sanders. It's not whether or not I would do it. It's whether or not the Board of Trustees and the individuals that make the decisions. The check writers are still the check writers. It's a lot different from other universities. I'm just giving it to you raw and real. For me, our check writers are different."
Despite the speculation, Sanders has stated several times that he has no immediate plans to leave Colorado. "He builds legacies. He doesn’t inherit them," the words right from Sanders himself. This statement encapsulates Sanders' philosophy and highlights why he might not be interested in an established program like USC. Instead, Sanders thrives in environments where he can craft and shape his legacy from the ground up.
The question that remains for fans is what Sanders' future holds after the 2024 season. While his current focus is on elevating the Colorado Buffaloes, his next move remains a topic of intrigue. Whether he continues to build his legacy at Colorado or embarks on a new challenge, Sanders' impact on college football is undeniable, and his decisions will create buzz for months to come.