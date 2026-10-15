What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes aim to ignite new energy after their Oct. 10 bye week. Colorado is feeling newly energized, per Coach Deion Sanders, including officially settling on quarterback Isaac Wilson to handle the offensive reins.

But the advanced analytics per the Football Power Index points to Colorado vs. Utah becoming one-sided on Oct. 17.

What the Football Power Index Says for Colorado vs. Utah

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This becomes a battle between the team with the highest FPI among Big 12 teams, per ESPN, vs. a team with the second-lowest ranking.

Utah holds a massive 18.8 FPI as of Oct. 14. Colorado, meanwhile, sits at -0.4. Furthermore, the Utes are No. 10 in the power ranking index, whereas the Buffaloes land at No. 71.

Colorado soon faces a team holding a 15.7 percent chance of winning the rest of their games, starting with the Utes' Oct. 17 road trip. Utah also holds a 50.8 percent shot at landing in the College Football Playoffs, handing the Utes the second-highest probability next to defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech. Meanwhile, Utah falls in second with a 27.7 percent chance of taking the conference crown from the Red Raiders.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes don't have any numbers that come remotely close to what Utah has attached to itself. The FPI hands CU a 0.0 percent chance to win out. Plus, out of all the Big 12 teams, Colorado holds the lowest percentage of winning six games at 14. The Buffaloes' win projection window sits between four at the lowest and eight at the highest.

Utah becomes one of three ranked foes still left on the schedule for CU. Colorado still must face current No. 18 Oklahoma State after the Utah game, while later hosting No. 20 Houston in November.

How Colorado Can Stun the College Football World

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Once again, Colorado walks into its next game as, arguably, the nation's most written-off team. These Buffaloes carry a three-game losing streak and are now facing one of the favorites to win the Big 12. Plus, a team that blasted Colorado 53-7 in Salt Lake City one year ago.

FanDuel lists Utah as the 15.5-point favorite for this one as of Oct. 14, leading many to believe that the Buffaloes don't have much of a chance in this one. Yet, Colorado is turning to a man who knows the Utes' defensive scheme and personnel well.

Wilson practiced against this talented defense last season and earned scout team praise because of it. Even Utah coach Morgan Scalley has seen Wilson's potential firsthand. But also said some words that'll grab the attention of Wilson and CU.

"He has the arm talent, you know, but it's not as big of a deal in my opinion as I think people could make it out to be,” Scalley said to reporters on Oct. 13.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) hands the ball off to running back JaQuail Smith (23) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah will aim to create the Texas Tech version of Wilson, the one who delivered a turnover-prone outing in that 29-7 loss. But Wilson's knowledge of Utah can put CU at an advantage, especially if the Buffaloes take stronger care of the football and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Colorado turning this into a defensive battle could swing the tide toward the Buffaloes. They pulled that off in a stunning Georgia Tech win to start the season. The Buffaloes will aim to pull off a brand-new stunner one year after toppling No. 22 Iowa State at Folsom Field, which, in turn, can certainly rearrange the FPI numbers if it happens.

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