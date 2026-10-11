Three Things We Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Before Facing Utah
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Things got quieter out of Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes, which could mean that their 2026 bye week came in good timing,
Colorado needed a big reset. Plus coach Deion Sanders and company need to find where to take this thing from here. Although, Colorado managed to catch some more attention for one bye week move. Which leads off three things we learned.
Colorado Made Media Access Unavailable During Bye Week
There are universities that still allow media access during bye weeks. Albeit availabilities are usually more limited.
Colorado chose not to have media availability prior to the Texas Tech loss. And that move once again sparked debates online. Especially with the media still wondering what approach Colorado will take at quarterback.
They want to figure out their quarterback position once and for all, with Sanders making it clear after the Texas Tech loss what's holding back Colorado. They seemingly tried to go about it quietly with this tactic for Isaac Wilson, Julian Lewis and the other passers.
Colorado's FPI is Lower Than Ever for 2026
Without playing a game, Colorado watched its FPI dip even lower.
Now the Buffaloes sit at 15th among the 16 Big 12 teams per the ESPN Football Power Index. Colorado is now at -0.4 and ranks 71st overall, with West Virginia sitting lower than them with a -11 trend and ranking 72nd.
Colorado remains projected to win between 4.1 games or 7.9 amid its 2-3 start. But again, the Buffaloes are coming off their bye week aiming to snap a three-game losing streak. Which includes falling to reigning Big 12 champ and nationally-ranked Texas Tech before the off week.
However, their chances or making a bowl game is now under 15 percent. They also have a zero percent chance to win the conference. Which leads into the third thing we learned.
Colorado Can Potentially Add to Zany Chaos in College Football
Oct. 2026 showed that no national power is safe from being guaranteed a victory against a team without a ranking. Especially in conference play. Just ask the following teams that fell to unranked foes: Texas and LSU in the SEC, after both fell to Oklahoma and Kentucky, respectively.
Even previously No. 13 ranked Oregon went down in emotional fashion against an upstart No. 21 ranked UCLA squad. All the more reason why Colorado is still not out of joining the shake up going on in college football. As it is, the Buffaloes stunned nationally-ranked Iowa State one year ago around this time.
But Colorado will need to pull off multiple stunners after the bye. Starting with stunning the No. 11 Utah Utes, now 5-0 after rolling past Kansas. Utah is among three currently ranked teams left on the CU schedule.
Colorado should feel motivated to learn that non-ranked teams like itself are capable of stunning the CFB world. But it all depends on what type of energy Colorado really brings after the bye week.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna