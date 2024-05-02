Arkansas defensive back RJ Johnson transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs needed to make up some ground in the transfer portal and started on Wednesday. RJ Johnson made it official and announced he would be Boulder bound. The redshirt freshman will be joining a few familiar faces during his transition.
Johnson, a three-star prospect from Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Georgia), has three high school teammates already at CU. Earlier this week, Brandon Hood and his brother Colton Hood, who transferred from Auburn, were joined by Clemson transfer Zack Owens as the latest CU commits. All four players came from ELCA.
Another two-way recruit for Sanders who loves having players that are featured on both sides of the ball. Johnson had 56 tackles and two interceptions in 2022. He also had 32 receptions for 486 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. He chose Arkansas over Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and others.
Johnson comes to Boulder at the right time with Shilo Sanders expected to miss significant time with a shoulder injury. He'll contribute alongside Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig as the only two major options at safety. Colorado is now back to negative seven for the year in the portal.