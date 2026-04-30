The Effect Big 12 Private Capital Deal Can Have on the Colorado Buffaloes

The Big 12 conference has approved a historic private capital deal with RedBird Capital per Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger. This is the first private capital conference-wide agreement in major college sports.

RedBird capital is a private investment firm that now Big 12 teams, like the Colorado Buffaloes, can opt in to receive a credit line of $30 million each from.

Big 12 Conference Approves RedBird Capital Deal

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The deal between RedBird Capital and the Big 12 is a five-year agreement and there will be an infusion of at the minimum $12.5 million in capital to the league office.

“The league’s presidents and chancellors ratified the five-year agreement,” Dellenger said. “Finalizing a three prong package: to deliver an infusion of capital—at least $12.5 million—to the league office to drive commercial development and business growth; offer schools an opt-in capital credit line of $30 million each; and create a strategic business partnership.”

That final piece to do with the business partnership could play a big factor in the future of the Big 12’s TV deal. In RedBird’s portfolio is Paramount Global. Paramount owns CBS and is expected to soon acquire TNT according to Dellenger’s report.

Having CBS, Paramount, and/or TNT be the next TV partner(s) with the Big 12 is very much on the table. With the conference's current media deal with ESPN and Fox expiring after the 2030-31 season, a move to one of those networks with a connection to RedBird could very much be on the table.

How if Affects Colorado

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This deal has a big affect on Colorado and the future of the Big 12. Colorado can opt into the $30 million in credit, but it’s still an unknown for how many teams will do so.

“It’s unclear how many of the Big 12’s universities plan to accept the option of up to $30 million in credit. Schools have one year to make a decision on the one time capital infusion,” Dellenger said. “Those within the conference believe that as few as two and as many as a half-dozen programs plan to tale the money, which comes at a rate just south of 10%.”

Will Colorado end up opting in?

If Colorado does, in the short term it would give them more financial flexibility, but they would owe millions in the coming years.

Even if they don't, other teams that do opt in for the credit could have their roster better funded and more talented than teams that didn't opt in. Additionally for fans consuming the game, the conference being in agreement with the potential media partner could signal a new place for Colorado and Big 12 fans in general to watch their games on TV. ,

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The landscape of college football has changed dramatically and that doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Ever since NIL was legalized, college football has changed. This has been true of the transfer portal, which is now complete chaos. Colorado coach Deion Sanders was ahead of this curve and embraced the transfer portal immediately after being hired in Boulder prior to the 2023 season.

Under “Coach Prime” the portal has been the primary way for Colorado to build their roster. Programs have to be willing to adapt and Colorado has tried to do so in this aspect.

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