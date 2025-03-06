Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis Top NIL Deals: $1.1 Million NIL Valuation
Four-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis was the highest-rated commit of the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 recruiting class, and according to On3, Lewis' name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation of $1.1 million is the highest of any Colorado signee.
Clearly, the quarterback position at Colorado has become one of the most lucrative roles in all of college sports as Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the country with a $6.5 million NIL valuation in 2024, according to On3. Per the same rankings, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had the second-highest NIL valuation at $5.7 million.
While Lewis' overall NIL numbers might be slightly lower than Sanders' or Hunter's, the future Buffaloes quarterback is bringing multiple NIL deals with him to Colorado.
As a high school athlete, Lewis signed NIL deals with multiple companies, including athletic apparel brand Alo and men's jewelry brand Jaxxon. Lewis became Alo Yoga's first high school athlete, joining stars J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams as ambassadors for the brand. Lewis is repped by Athletes First with one of the quickest-rising marketable players.
Most recently, Lewis inked an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards that was reported six-figure deal. Lewis joins an elite group of college athletes who have also worked with Leaf including: USC Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers.
Lewis has 195,000 followers on Instagram, 50,000 followers on Twitter and nearly 70,000 followers on TikTok. Lewis jumped onto the national football scene as an eighth grader when he was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.
He was originally a member of the class of 2026, but he reclassified to 2025 and is entering college a year early. Lewis was originally committed to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley for a majority of his recruiting process, but he flipped to Colorado and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shortly before the Early National Signing Period in December.
Lewis was ranked the No. 50 overall prospect and the No. 6 quarterback recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he held offers from Alabama, Georgia, and plenty of other programs. Playing for Carrollton High School in Georgia, Lewis won the 2023 and 2024 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year award.
While Lewis has the highest NIL valuation of any incoming Colorado recruit according to On3, that does not make him the most valuable player on the Buffaloes roster, at least in terms of NIL. Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton boasts the top-ranked NIL valuation of any Buffaloes player.
Despite being a member of the Trojans' recruiting class for over a year, Lewis took multiple visits to other schools like the Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Bulldogs in the fall of 2024. When five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet flipped from Texas A&M to USC, Lewis ultimately flipped his commitment from USC to the Buffaloes.
According to On3's rankings, Lewis currently holds the seventh-highest NIL valuation in the country. The No. 1 spot belongs to five-star quarterback and Michigan signee Bryce Underwood. The No. 2 ranking belongs to a 2026 recruit, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis who is reportedly deciding between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks.
Here are the top-10 high school athletes with the highest On3 NIL valuations:
1. 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood: $2.9 million (Michigan)
2. 2026 five-star quarterback Jared Curtis: $2.8 million
3. 2025 five-star quarterback Keelon Russel: $1.7 (Alabama)
4. 2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr: $1.3 million (Tennessee)
5. 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell: $1.2 million
6. 2025 five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry: $1.2 million (Texas)
7. 2025 four-star quarterback Julian Lewis: $1.1 million (Colorado)
8. 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet: $1 million (USC)
9. 2025 five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair: $1 million (Ohio State)
10. 2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon: $1 million (Tennessee)