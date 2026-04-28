Colorado Recruit Andre Adams Provides Rare Insight About His NIL Negotiations

The Colorado Buffaloes made their biggest splash in recruiting for their 2027 class by receiving the commitment from class of 2027 quarterback Andre Adams. Now in college football, NIL can play a massive part in what school a player will commit too. Adams talked about his negotiations.

Andre Adams Assisted by Dad in NIL Negotiations

Antioch’s Andre Adams poses for a portrait during the Metro Nashville Public School football media day at the Martin Professional Development Center Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andre Adams is a 6-1, 185 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the class of 2027 per Rivlas Industry Ranking. Adams committed to the Buffaloes back on April 14. His NIL value is $202 thousand according to Rivals. Adams spoke to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Adams admitted that he didn’t know much about what his value was and that was left to someone close to him, his dad.

“My dad knew what it was,” Adams said. “You talk about market value, you’d have to talk to my dad because there was a number he was set on. If you were under that number, it was a no for sure…Whatever the number is, it’s up to my dad. He was taking care of all the other stuff. I don’t have an agent.”

As a junior for Antioch High School in the 2025-26 season, Adams threw for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns with just one interception. He also had 855 rushing yards with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Colorado Buffaloes 2027 Recruiting Class

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams (10) passes against Centennial during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams is the third player in the high school recruiting class of 2027 to commit to coach Deion Sanders and Colorado. He joins the Buffs' two other commits: three-star cornerback Davon Dericho and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

This 2027 Colorado class is currently ranked No. 43 in the country and No. 7 in the Big 12 conference by Rivals. This would be a major improvement from where Colorado's 2026 high school recruiting class was ranked. Their Rivals ranking for 2026 finished at No. 68 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12.

Antioch’s Andre Adams throws a pass during the TSSAA football playoff game between Antioch High School and Franklin at the Antioch High School football stadium in Antioch, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the field, Colorado is looking to get back to where they were in 2024, when they won nine games. In two of "Coach Prime's" seasons as coach in Boulder, the Buffaloes have failed to make a bowl game. Their 2025 mark of 3-9 was the worst record Sanders has had at Colorado.

Overall in his three seasons, the Buffaloes have a record of 16-21. They will aim to get back to a bowl game in 2026 and more. The Buffaloes 2026 season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech went into Folsom Field last season and handed the Buffs a loss in the first game of the season by a final score of 27-20. Colorado will look to get the 2026 season off to a hot start by repaying the favor.

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