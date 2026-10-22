Chris Marve Doesn’t Hold Back on Defensive Linemen Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel

The Colorado Buffaloes are tasked with shutting down one of the best quarterbacks in college football against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. North Texas Mean Green transfer Drew Mestemaker has thrown for 1,940 yards and 16 touchdowns, with six interceptions and 136-for-203 passes.

Colorado’s secondary is going to need help shutting down the Cowboys’ passing game, and that’s where defensive linemen Dylan Manuel and Santana Hopper come in to play. Ahead of the Buffs’ Week 8 matchup, defensive coordinator Chris Marve praised the duo as he prepares to lean on them against Oklahoma State.

What has led Dylan Manuel and Santana Hopper to so much success

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manuel and Hopper have been two of the Buffaloes’ defensive cornerstones this season. They’ve gone a long way in contributing to Colorado’s Big 12-leading tackle-for-loss total, as they’ve been disruptive forces in opposing backfields all season.

When asked about what makes Manuel and Hopper so special, Marve analyzed their playstyles. He believes that their mentalities and playstyles allow them to punch above their weight.

“[They’re] twitched up, aggressive and very hungry players in terms of their approach every day in the facility and also outside,” Marve said. “I also think they both punch above their weight class. You look at them, they’re not the biggest. I mean, they’re not the smallest, either, but when you cut on the tape, they play with their hair on fire.”

They certainly aren’t small by normal standards, with Manuel and Hopper weighing in at 300 and 265 pounds, respectively. The speed at which they move at that size is what jumps off the screen in film, and it's also what allows them to track down running backs and quarterbacks in the backfield so effectively.

Dylan Manuel and Santana Hopper’s habits

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Marve also gave credit to their work off the field. Their contributions in games are the result of dedication to their craft around the clock, even after they leave the facility for the day.

“That’s what we need, and I’d take 20 of them,” Marve said. “...We knew what they were capable of as young people and how they’ve approached the game day in and day out. Things that you all don’t necessarily see. So I can’t say that I’ve been surprised by anything. I am excited about whether they can continue to accept the challenge and really exceed everybody else’s expectations, because I know what they can do.”

Dylan Manuel and Santana Hopper’s mentalities vs. Oklahoma State

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So when the duo is tasked with disrupting Mestemaker, it may be the most important role they’ve played all season. Mestemaker is a textbook pocket passer who thrives when he has time to throw. He’s an analytical quarterback who will pick apart any defense that allows him time to see plays develop.



All that is to say that Manuel and Hopper’s performances could make or break the Buffaloes’ chances of winning in Stillwater. Despite that pressure, though, Manuel believes they’re up to the challenge.

“[Our mentality is to] just really pressure the quarterback and make him uncomfortable,” Manuel said. “Because when he has pressure in his face, he’s not really good. He gets out of character. So just putting pressure on him, making him uncomfortable and not just letting him sit back there and dial us up.”

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