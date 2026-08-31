Colorado Football's Biggest Camp Winner And What His Role is Now
In this story:
With the number of players the Colorado Buffaloes brought in from the transfer portal in the 2026 offseason, there was bound to be at least one player who outperformed expectations. While there have been several to achieve that in fall camp, one particular defensive lineman stood out above the rest.
Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer Dylan Manuel was a welcome surprise for Buffs fans during fall camp. He emerged in a bigger role than ever before in his career and will now play a substantial part in Colorado’s upcoming season.
Dylan Manuel’s role on the defensive line
Manuel emerged as a starter in fall camp, taking reps alongside Santana Hopper on the interior. Hopper entered fall camp as the one player in that unit who was all but a guaranteed starter, so for Manuel to emerge on the same level as him says a lot about the strides he’s made.
Manuel is a good contrast to Hopper on the interior, as he’s an inch shorter but 35 pounds heavier. This allows him to get great leverage against taller guards and utilize his heavier frame to bull rush past them.
Manuel was still flying below the radar during the spring. So for him to be such a prominent piece of the defensive line a week before his return to his home state for the Buffs’ season opener is indicative of his strong fall camp.
Why Dylan Manuel was an unexpected star
Manuel wasn’t necessarily looked at as a defensive starter after his production with the Mountaineers in 2025. He tallied 37 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, three sacks and an interception.
2025 was his lone season as a starter, and given that he’s only played at the Sun Belt and FCS levels, there were concerns surrounding his ability to adjust to the Big 12. However, Manuel has been hyper-focused on his run-stopping ability and he has made the transition with ease from the spring to the fall.
“Stopping the run,” said Manuel regarding his role on April 3. “...Really just stopping the run, creating knockback, and letting the linebackers come down to make the play, or I just make the play. I'm not just gonna be the one making the play. I’m just helping the linebackers out and creating free gaps for them.”
The impact of Dylan Manuel’s breakout fall camp
Manuel’s breakout is a necessary relief for Buffs fans, as the team’s ability to stop the run has been in question for the entire Coach Prime era. Despite the high volume of talent the Buffaloes brought in from the transfer portal, Colorado’s defensive line was still surrounded by questions.
That was especially the case when Ezra Christensen, a highly productive New Mexico State Aggies transfer defensive lineman, lost a preliminary injunction for an extra year of eligibility at Colorado.
But Manuel’s emergence has solidified that position, and he’ll play a major role in turning the Buffs’ fortunes around in the run-stopping category.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.