Colorado Football's Biggest Camp Winner And What His Role is Now

With the number of players the Colorado Buffaloes brought in from the transfer portal in the 2026 offseason, there was bound to be at least one player who outperformed expectations. While there have been several to achieve that in fall camp, one particular defensive lineman stood out above the rest.

Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer Dylan Manuel was a welcome surprise for Buffs fans during fall camp. He emerged in a bigger role than ever before in his career and will now play a substantial part in Colorado’s upcoming season.

Dylan Manuel’s role on the defensive line

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manuel emerged as a starter in fall camp, taking reps alongside Santana Hopper on the interior. Hopper entered fall camp as the one player in that unit who was all but a guaranteed starter, so for Manuel to emerge on the same level as him says a lot about the strides he’s made.

Manuel is a good contrast to Hopper on the interior, as he’s an inch shorter but 35 pounds heavier. This allows him to get great leverage against taller guards and utilize his heavier frame to bull rush past them.

Manuel was still flying below the radar during the spring. So for him to be such a prominent piece of the defensive line a week before his return to his home state for the Buffs’ season opener is indicative of his strong fall camp.

Why Dylan Manuel was an unexpected star

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manuel wasn’t necessarily looked at as a defensive starter after his production with the Mountaineers in 2025. He tallied 37 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, three sacks and an interception.

2025 was his lone season as a starter, and given that he’s only played at the Sun Belt and FCS levels, there were concerns surrounding his ability to adjust to the Big 12. However, Manuel has been hyper-focused on his run-stopping ability and he has made the transition with ease from the spring to the fall.

“Stopping the run,” said Manuel regarding his role on April 3. “...Really just stopping the run, creating knockback, and letting the linebackers come down to make the play, or I just make the play. I'm not just gonna be the one making the play. I’m just helping the linebackers out and creating free gaps for them.”

The impact of Dylan Manuel’s breakout fall camp

Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for a loss during a Thursday night game against Sam Houston at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manuel’s breakout is a necessary relief for Buffs fans, as the team’s ability to stop the run has been in question for the entire Coach Prime era. Despite the high volume of talent the Buffaloes brought in from the transfer portal, Colorado’s defensive line was still surrounded by questions.

That was especially the case when Ezra Christensen, a highly productive New Mexico State Aggies transfer defensive lineman, lost a preliminary injunction for an extra year of eligibility at Colorado.

But Manuel’s emergence has solidified that position, and he’ll play a major role in turning the Buffs’ fortunes around in the run-stopping category.

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