One Colorado Defensive Lineman Standing Out Nationally Despite Texas Tech Loss

Colorado football defensive tackle Santana Hopper continues to establish himself as one of the most important players on the Buffaloes’ defense. After another strong performance in Week 5, Hopper received a 92.7 grade from Pro Football Network, the highest grade given to a defensive tackle in the country in week 5.

The impressive mark also placed Hopper comfortably ahead of the other top defensive tackles recognized by PFN. Bowling Green’s Eriq George finished second with 90.1 grade, followed by Syracuse’s Nissi Ogbebor at 89.9. Hopper was the only defensive tackle on the list to receive a grade above 90.5, further highlighting just how impactful his performance was.

Santana Hopper Leads All Defensive Tackles

The 92.7 grade is a significant recognition for Colorado defensive tackle Santana Hopper, especially considering the competition at the position across college football. PFN’s list included 10 of the highest-graded defensive tackles from Week 5, but none were able to match Colorado’s interior defensive lineman.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Santana Hopper, Colorado

2. Eriq George, Bowling Green

3. Nissi Ogbebor, Syracuse

4. Lopez Sanusi, Boise State

5. Jason Dowell, Missouri

6. Moses Madubuike, UL-Monroe

7. Dominick McKinley, LSU

8. Logan Goodspeed, Fresno State

9. Zakar Morris, UMass

10. Jason Gwan, New Mexico State

For Hopper, being at the top of that group provides another indication of the impact he has made since arriving in Boulder.

The fifth-year defensive lineman transferred to Colorado after spending the 2025 season at Tulane. He was already coming off a productive season with the Green Wave, recording 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 14 games. Colorado brought him in with the expectation that he could immediately become a difference-maker on the defensive line, and he has continued to show why the coaching staff had such high expectations for him.

Key Piece of Colorado’s Defense

Hopper’s production has become especially important for a Colorado defense that entered the season looking to improve its play up front. The Buffaloes struggled significantly against the run in 2025. Making improvements along the defensive line has to be one of the team's biggest priorities entering this season.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) sacks Weber State Wildcat quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper has brought both experience and versatility to the position. At 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, he has the size to hold his ground against opposing offensive linemen while also possessing the quickness to create disruption in the backfield.

His versatility was on display against Texas Tech in Week 5. Hopper finished the game with 10 total tackles, including five tackles for loss totaling 12 yards. Additionally he also recorded four quarterback hits, giving him a major presence despite Colorado ultimately falling to the Red Raiders 29-7.

His individual performance stood out even in a difficult game for the Buffaloes as a whole.

Signs of Growing Impact

The PFN grade adds another accomplishment to what has already been an impressive start to Hopper’s Colorado career. Earlier this season, he entered Boulder with a reputation as one of the more productive defensive tackles available in the transfer portal.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes in the second quarter Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, he is beginning to receive national recognition for his on-field performances and production.

PFN also selected Hopper as one of its defensive interior players on its Week 5 National Team of the Week, further emphasizing the quality of his performance.

For Colorado, Hopper’s emergence could be one of the biggest positives to come out of the first portion of the season. The Buffaloes will need consistent production from their defensive line as Big 12 play continues.

Possibly the most important aspect coming from this grade, is how it suggests that the Buffaloes may have found a legitimate difference-maker in the middle of their defense. Hopper has already demonstrated that he can be the player the unit leans on and be incredibly reliable for his quarterback as the season continues.

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